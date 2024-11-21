  • home icon
  • Boris Becker's mother Elvira dies at 89, leaves son 'deep in mourning' a day before his birthday

Boris Becker's mother Elvira dies at 89, leaves son 'deep in mourning' a day before his birthday

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Nov 21, 2024
Boris Becker mother death
Boris Becker's mother died at 89 | Image Source: Getty and @borisbeckerofficial

Boris Becker's mother, Elvira, passed away at the age of 89. The heartbreaking news comes just a day before the tennis legend's birthday, deepening the sorrow of the moment.

Recent reports revealed that Elvira Becker was found deceased in her apartment in Leimen, Baden-Wurttemberg, on Thursday morning. The news was confirmed by her son's lawyer, Oliver Moser, who said the tennis legend is in "deep mourning" over the loss.

"I can confirm the death of Elvira Becker. Boris Becker is in deep mourning," Moser said.

Becker received the heartbreaking news over a phone call and is currently traveling to his hometown to bid a final farewell to his mother. Elvira played a significant role in shaping his legendary tennis career, which included six Grand Slam titles and numerous other achievements.

