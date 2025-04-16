Boris Becker sends message to Carlos Alcaraz as Spaniard reveals truth behind his decision with family after Miami

After a shocking first-round exit at the Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz shared that a unique decision with his family helped him get his clay season off to a strong start with a title finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Reacting to this, Boris Becker penned a positive message for the Spaniard.
In late March, Alcaraz was dealt a major blow when he was knocked out of the Miami Open in his opening round by the Belgian David Goffin. After the competition, the 21-year-old took a few days away from tennis and spent time with his family before making a spectacular run at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Reflecting on his mindset after his loss in Miami, Carlos Alcaraz told Marca, in an interview:
“All sorts of thoughts come: to stop, take a week off, skip a tournament, stop for several months, keep training, take a vacation and then train for what’s next… A lot went through my head. One of the best things I did was take a few days off and give myself the chance to think clearly and see things with perspective—and from there, make a decision.”
Reacting to the Spaniard’s decision with his family, Boris Becker wrote on X:
“The support of your family is always more important than anything else! Vamos Carlos!”
When Boris Becker hailed Carlos Alcaraz as an ‘extraordinary player' after his second Wimbledon victory
Carlos Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title in 2023. After entering the event as the first seed, he beat four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the finals to lift the trophy.
A year later, Alcaraz beat the Serb again to claim his second title finish at Wimbledon. Reacting to his victory, Boris Becker had penned a special message for the Spaniard. Hailing the youngster as an ‘extraordinary player', Becker wrote on X:
“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on your second @Wimbledon victory! You are an extraordinary player with a special gift called tennis 🎾 Celebrate with your loved ones and keep on dreaming ✨”
So far in 2025, Carlos Alcaraz has been dealt a mixed bag of results. Outside of his title finish at the Monte Carlo Masters, the 21-year-old has registered a quarterfinals finish at the Australian Open, a win at the ABN Amro Open, and a semifinals appearance at the BNP Paribas Open.
Alcaraz is competing at the Barcelona Open, where he will take on Laslo Djere for his Round of 16 match.