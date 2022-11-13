Boris Becker set to be released from British prison, deportation to Germany to follow

Former tennis player Boris Becker, sentenced to prison in April 2022, is set to walk free after he was approved for a fast-track release scheme.

The six-time Grand Slam winner was found guilty of violating insolvency regulations by concealing nearly £2.5 million in cash, shares, and property. However, within a year of being confined at HMP Huntercomb in Oxon, he is preparing to reunite with his family in time for Christmas.

"The scheme allows 'any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence," one prison source said told The Sun.

Boris Becker's former spokesperson stated that the early release and opportunity to be with his family for Christmas "means a lot" to him.

“We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas,” he said.

Looking back at Boris Becker's six Grand Slam titles

Boris Becker pictured at the 2016 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Boris Becker is a former World No. 1 who won six Grand Slam singles titles, along with an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 1999.

He etched his name in the record books after he won the 1985 Wimbledon Championships at age 17 to then become the youngest-ever winner to lift the trophy, a record that Michael Chang broke in 1989. Unseeded in the grass Major, Becker defeated Kevin Curren 6–3, 6–7 (4–7), 7–6 (7–3), 6–4 in the summit clash to clinch the title.

Becker successfully defended his title in 1986, when the fourth seed beat top seed Ivan Lendl 6–4, 6–3, 7–5 in the final.

The 54-year-old's next Slam title came in 1989 when Becker won his third Wimbledon and maiden US Open crown. His first Australian Open title came in 1991, when the German beat Ivan Lendl 1–6, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 in the final. At the 1996 Australian Open, Becker defeated Michael Chang 6–2, 6–4, 2–6, 6–2 in the summit clash to win his second Australian Open title and the final Slam title of his career.

The German also won an Olympic gold medal, albeit in doubles. Partnering with Michael Stich, Becker defeated South Africa's Wayne Ferreira and Piet Norval 7–6(7–5), 4–6, 7–6(7–5), 6–3 to take home the top honors at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

