Boris Becker skips Australian Open trip as Holger Rune's coach, opts instead for pundit role alongside Nick Kyrgios despite recent feud

Despite their recent feud, Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker will be seen working together as pundits at the upcoming Australian Open.

The fight between the two players started when Kyrgios opined that tennis has evolved over the years and opined that past legends like Becker would struggle to compete in the fast-paced modern game.

This prompted the German to take to social media and challenge the Australian's credibility by stating that Kyrgios has never won a Grand Slam singles title, either as a player or as a coach.

In response, Kyrgios pointed out the irony in Becker speaking about credibility, citing his imprisonment in the United Kingdom for illegally hiding assets in his bankruptcy claim.

Despite the publicly strained relationship, the two are set to work together later this month as both have been confirmed as pundits for the 2024 Australian Open for French broadcaster Eurosport.

Kyrgios made his broadcasting debut during his recent struggles with injuries, working for Tennis Channel during their coverage of the ATP Finals. The 28-year-old, who has stated that he won't take part in the Asia-Pacific Major this month, joins the Eurosport's line-up of pundits that includes the likes of John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Justine Henin, Alex Corretja, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Laura Robson and Becker.

Becker's inclusion comes as a surprise as he was expected to make the trip Down Under after being hired as Holger Rune's coach last year.

Nick Kyrgios: "I never took myself seriously enough to one day be on the ATP tour"

Nick Kyrgios has been struggling with injuries in recent months.

Nick Kyrgios has long been famous for his laid-back attitude when compared with his peers on the ATP tour. In a recent interview, he stated in his formative years, he never thought he would be playing on the ATP tour — let alone competing with and defeating the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

"Tennis was, it was such an interesting journey. You know, I never thought I was 17, 18, still in school and people were telling me, you could really do something. I never took myself seriously enough to one day be on the [ATP] tour, beating people like Djokovic, Nadal & Federer. It was just never in my mind. And then all of a sudden it just happened. And my life changed," he said on an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

Kyrgios is currently recovering from a knee injury that saw him play only one match in the entire 2023 season. While he was expected to make a comeback at the Australian Open this month, he announced that he is set to miss his fifth Grand Slam in a row.

He took to his OnlyFans account and said:

"I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open. Obviously, [this is] heartbreaking. I’ve had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time."