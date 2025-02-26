Boris Becker slams $21M-worth soccer icon over "questions" directed at Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany

Boris Becker, an avid fan of German soccer giants Bayern Munich, recently took a swipe at $21 million-worth former Liverpool and England star Jamie Carragher (as per Celebrity Net Worth). Becker's criticism of Carragher came in the wake of the latter questioning the credentials of Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany.

Bayern is set to lock horns with Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 5. According to Carragher, Leverkusen will win the two-leg affair based on their dominant record against Bayern across the pair's last six encounters (Leverkusen have won three and drawn the rest, with two of the wins coming in the Bundesliga).

"Bayern have not convinced me at all yet. Now they are playing against Leverkusen, who dominated Bayern in the Bundesliga recently. It's a 50-50 tie. In the end, I'm predicting Leverkusen [to advance]. If Kompany does not win, there will be many question marks about his appointment, because the league is expected and the Champions League is the icing on the cake of a season. They have to reach at least the semi-finals," Carragher said (as reported by Sport Bild)

Upon taking notice of Jamie Carragher's opinion on the subject, Boris Becker criticized the Englishman on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"There haven’t been any questions regarding the appointment of Kompany ! In fact @FCBayern just said domestic title most important trophy 🏆 this year and are happy with the work of Vincent Kompany! Jamie is NOT well informed at all … @Carra23"

Last year, Becker, via a social media post, had urged Kompany to sign a promising young French soccer player who can play as a winger and as an attacking midfielder as well.

"Bayern Munich would benefit greatly" - Boris Becker's 2024 call to Vincent Kompany to sign French soccer star

Boris Becker at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Ahead of the new European soccer season in 2024, Boris Becker came across reports linking French attacking player Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. Becker, a fan of Olise, wasted no time to urge Bayern manager Vincent Kompany to sign the player from Crystal Palace in the Premier League in England.

"Vincent Kompany, please talk to Michael Olise quickly… FCBayern would benefit greatly!!!" Becker wrote on X, tagging Kompany, Olise and Bayern.

Michael Olise was eventually signed by Bayern, and the 23-year-old Frenchman has quickly established himself as a formidable force in Germany. He has so far scored seven and assisted seven in 23 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarian giants.

