Boris Becker and wife Lilian can't stop smiling as they enjoy Spring vacation in Italy

Boris Becker, the six-time Major winner, has been pictured on holiday in Italy with his wife, Lilian de Carvalho-Monteiro. Becker, 57, looks relaxed and happy at the wheel of a car with his political analyst wife at his side. The pair are sporting sunglasses and enjoying the spring sunshine.

Becker and Carvalho-Monteiro first met in 2022, and married two years later In Genoa. Their lavish three-day wedding involved 150 guests, including Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit and model Boris Kodjoe. The ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi was also a guest, as were Noah and Elias Becker, his two sons from his first marriage.

Becker took to his Instagram to post the snap, accompanied by a simple caption:

"Feels like springtime!"

Becker burst onto the tennis scene in 1985 as a precocious 17-year-old, and over the next 14 years he was a dominant force in world tennis. He collected two Australian Open titles, three Wimbledon trophies, and a US Open title. After retiring in 1999, the German ace has had a tumultuous life, including serving eight months in a British prison in 2022 for tax evasion.

Tennis: Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho-Monteiro, Laver Cup Opening Night - Source: Getty

Becker's off-court life has often been controversial and difficult, with the German making front-page news. His first marriage to Barbara Feltus got off to a rough start when they appeared in a nude photo shoot for Stern magazine, and the marriage fell apart in 2001, reportedly due to Becker's alleged infidelity.

Becker then married Dutch model Sharlely "Lilly" Kerssenberg in 2009 but the couple separated in 2018. They didn't formally announce their divorce until Becker's release from prison in 2022. It was then that Becker and de Carvalho-Monteiro met and married.

Lilian de Carvalho-Monteiro works as a political risk analyst, and has three degrees. According to the German magazine Bild, she also has a Master's in African Studies, and speaks five languages.

During their wedding ceremony in 2022, Becker used his Instagram to welcome the new chapter in his life, and recognised that his trials and tribulations were behind him. He also thanked his in-laws for their support:

"New beginnings … I want to thank Victor Monteiro for his blessings and everyone that celebrated this special day with us. Let me introduce you to the Monteiro-Becker family."

As a result of his imprisonment in the UK, Becker was deported and lost his job as a BBC tennis commentator and pundit. The tennis icon appears to be on a new path, and his marriage to Lilian de Carvalho-Monteiro will only help as he forges a new future.

