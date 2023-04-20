German tennis legend Boris Becker wished compatriot Alexander Zverev a very happy birthday.

Zverev celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday, April 20. He took to the court on his birthday at the Munich Open in his hometown, a day later than planned due to rain postponing the last 16 clash.

However, Zverev was dumped out, suffering a straight sets defeat to Christopher O'Connell. The German, who was playing against the 82nd-ranked Australian, on home soil, lost 7-6(2), 6-4.

Following that, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker took to his Instagram stories to wish the former World No. 2 a very happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday S," Becker wrote.

Boris Becker feels time is running out for Alexander Zverev to win a Grand Slam title

Alexander Zverev sustained an ankle injury during his 2022 French Open semifinal against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The German was trailing 7-6(8), 6-6 when he was forced to retire. The incident ended his hopes of winning his first Major and resulted in a protracted injury layoff.

Zverev previously reached the finals of the US Open in 2020, where he was one win away from winning his first Major, but Dominic Thiem, unfortunately, ended his run in a five-set thriller.

In light of this, Boris Becker told Eurosport in January 2023 that the rapid rise of young players like Carlos Alcaraz, who already has a Grand Slam title under his belt, could force Zverev out of the picture in the near future.

"Sascha [Alexander Zverev] has been injured for seven months now, so it will take another seven before he's where he was 14 months ago. That's an eternity in sport and the locker room doesn't sleep," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz hardly had a match until 14 months ago won, then he became number one in the world. Youngsters are coming and a 25 or 26-year-old now has to deliver because all too often you don't get the chance anymore," Becker added further.

The 55-year-old then stressed that Alexander Zverev could return to his best as he has the right mindset.

"It's going to be a long way back. I think it's possible because he has the right attitude. However, it will be more difficult than two or three years ago. Sascha needs patience, has to play tournaments," he stated.

