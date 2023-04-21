Boris Becker wished Rafael Nadal a speedy recovery after the 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed the seriousness of his hip injury while also withdrawing from next week's Madrid Open. Nadal's participation in the French Open is also far from confirmed as he revealed that he has started a new form of treatment after still not having fully recovered from the injury after over three months.

The Spanish tennis great picked up the injury at the Australian Open and has not played since his second-round exit in Melbourne. Nadal admitted that he is in a 'difficult situation' even after 14 weeks of recovery and training, particularly after the initial recovery period was expected to last 6-8 weeks.

Reacting to the former world No. 1's statement and his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters, Becker sent across his good wishes.

"Get well soon Rafa," Boris Becker wrote on Instagram.

In his statement, Nadal said that he has been forced to stop training due to the new course of treatment. He further conveyed that he is unaware of the possible timeline for his comeback to the tour.

"The injury is still unhealed and I can't work what I need to to compete," the Spaniard wrote on Instagram. "I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try and get to what comes. I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell y’all but idk. This is the current situation."

The 14-time French Open champion won the Roland Garros title last season.

"All I have left is to try to keep the right attitude" - Rafael Nadal vows to leave no stone unturned in French Open bid

The Spanish tennis legend last competed at the 2023 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal, while dejected in his current situation, vowed to maintain the right mindset and attitude and keep working hard to be able to play in Rome and Paris. The 10-time Italian Open champion was forced to miss the 2022 Italian Open as well due to a foot injury, before going on to win his 14th French Open title while still nursing the injury.

"All I have left is to try to keep the right attitude all this time, try to give myself a chance to compete in some of the tournaments left of the dirt season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mindset," he expressed.

The 36-year-old is currently down to No. 14 in the ATP rankings and could fall much further below the rankings if he eventually misses the French Open as he will defend 2000 points from last year's title run.

