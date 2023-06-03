"Born to be the King of Roland Garros" - Tennis fans express their heartfelt wishes to Rafael Nadal on Spaniard's 37th birthday

In the midst of a rocky season, Rafael Nadal had birthday wishes comes pouring in from all across the globe on his 37th birthday.
The Spanish tennis legend turned 37 on Saturday (June 3), and his fans celebrated the joyous occasion by turning to social media and sending their heartfelt wishes the southpaw's way.
In his countless years of service to the tennis world, the Spaniard has earned a spot for himself in the raging GOAT debate and is easily one of the most decorated and dominating professionals to ever compete on the ATP Tour.
Rafael Nadal was notably wished by American icon Billie Jean King, who also added her prayers for the 22-time Grand Slam champion's speedy recovery. Currently recovering from a hip injury, the 37-year-old was last seen in action at the Australian Open at the start of the year, where he exited in the second round.
"Happy birthday to the King of Clay, @RafaelNadal. Sending best wishes and healing thoughts your way. Feel better soon."
The ATP Tour also wished Nadal with a memorable birthday post on their social media.
"Today is a special one. Happy Birthday Rafa," the post read, followed by a short video tribute.
Rafael Nadal's absence at the ongoing 2023 Roland Garros has undoubtedly turned many heads and it is safe to say that the clay-court Grand Slam feels incomplete without him.
In hopes of paying tribute to the 14-time winner, Roland Garros tweeted a collection of their memories with the former World No. 1.
"We can't wait to celebrate your next birthday together."
Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:
Rafael Nadal's surgery rules him out of the 2023 season
Rafael Nadal's potential return in the coming months was somewhat possible in the minds of his fans at the start of the day; unfortunately, it is now completely out of the question.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been forced out of action for the next five months after his latest hip surgery. Given the recovery timeline, the Spaniard's expected Davis Cup comeback later this year seems rather slim.
According to Nadal, he is required to go through "progressive functional rehabilitation" before can make a successful return to the tour with full fitness.
"Hello everyone. As you know last night I had surgery. Everything went well and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January. An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon."
"I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well," he said.
