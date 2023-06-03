"Born to be the King of Roland Garros" - Tennis fans express their heartfelt wishes to Rafael Nadal on Spaniard's 37th birthday

In the midst of a rocky season, Rafael Nadal had birthday wishes comes pouring in from all across the globe on his 37th birthday.

The Spanish tennis legend turned 37 on Saturday (June 3), and his fans celebrated the joyous occasion by turning to social media and sending their heartfelt wishes the southpaw's way.

In his countless years of service to the tennis world, the Spaniard has earned a spot for himself in the raging GOAT debate and is easily one of the most decorated and dominating professionals to ever compete on the ATP Tour.

Rafael Nadal was notably wished by American icon Billie Jean King, who also added her prayers for the 22-time Grand Slam champion's speedy recovery. Currently recovering from a hip injury, the 37-year-old was last seen in action at the Australian Open at the start of the year, where he exited in the second round.

"Happy birthday to the King of Clay, @RafaelNadal. Sending best wishes and healing thoughts your way. Feel better soon."

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



Sending best wishes and healing thoughts your way.



Feel better soon. Happy birthday to the King of Clay, @RafaelNadal Sending best wishes and healing thoughts your way.Feel better soon. Happy birthday to the King of Clay, @RafaelNadal! 🎉Sending best wishes and healing thoughts your way. Feel better soon. https://t.co/DsHmLedu7N

The ATP Tour also wished Nadal with a memorable birthday post on their social media.

"Today is a special one. Happy Birthday Rafa," the post read, followed by a short video tribute.

ATP Tour @atptour Today is a special one… Happy Birthday Rafa 🥳 Today is a special one… Happy Birthday Rafa 🥳 ✨ https://t.co/4WZdLkzRLH

Rafael Nadal's absence at the ongoing 2023 Roland Garros has undoubtedly turned many heads and it is safe to say that the clay-court Grand Slam feels incomplete without him.

In hopes of paying tribute to the 14-time winner, Roland Garros tweeted a collection of their memories with the former World No. 1.

"We can't wait to celebrate your next birthday together."

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



We can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together



#RolandGarros @RafaelNadal Feliz cumpleaños RafaWe can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together Feliz cumpleaños Rafa 🎂We can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together 🎉 #RolandGarros @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Hsprefu9tk

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Madel Suravilla @madel_suravilla



Rafa’s been born to be the definition & synonym of Roland Garros.. being born around Roland Garros time. What proof more you want?



Born to be the King of Roland Garros.



@RafaelNadal twitter.com/rolandgarros/s… Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



We can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together



#RolandGarros @RafaelNadal Feliz cumpleaños RafaWe can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together Feliz cumpleaños Rafa 🎂We can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together 🎉 #RolandGarros @RafaelNadal https://t.co/Hsprefu9tk Flash backs to all of Rafa’s birthday celebrations 🥳 in Roland Garros.. 14xRafa’s been born to be the definition & synonym of Roland Garros.. being born around Roland Garros time. What proof more you want?Born to be the King of Roland Garros. Flash backs to all of Rafa’s birthday celebrations 🥳 in Roland Garros.. 14x 🎂Rafa’s been born to be the definition & synonym of Roland Garros.. being born around Roland Garros time. What proof more you want? Born to be the King of Roland Garros. 👑@RafaelNadal🐐👑🎾 twitter.com/rolandgarros/s…

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



To celebrate, here’s a throwback to this HOUDINI act, which happened one year ago today 🤯 🪄 HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO RAFAEL NADAL! 🥳To celebrate, here’s a throwback to this HOUDINI act, which happened one year ago today 🤯 HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO RAFAEL NADAL! 🥳To celebrate, here’s a throwback to this HOUDINI act, which happened one year ago today 🤯🎩 🪄https://t.co/bwIVeqyYBw

SRF @S_RF_CA It feels very different this year because you aren’t playing RG and because RG is a bit later than usual due the extensions of Rome/Madrid fans as your birthday was usually in the 2nd week of RG. I hope you get fit and get a proper farewell season Happy birthday Rafael Nadal!It feels very different this year because you aren’t playing RG and because RG is a bit later than usual due the extensions of Rome/Madrid fans as your birthday was usually in the 2nd week of RG. I hope you get fit and get a proper farewell season Happy birthday Rafael Nadal! 🎂 It feels very different this year because you aren’t playing RG and because RG is a bit later than usual due the extensions of Rome/Madrid fans as your birthday was usually in the 2nd week of RG. I hope you get fit and get a proper farewell season https://t.co/3o1wKq0SwL

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22 🤩



📸: ATP Tour HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY RAFA 🥳📸: ATP Tour HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY RAFA 🥳🎉🤩❤️👑📸: ATP Tour https://t.co/dckpjWeuWc

Rafael Nadal's surgery rules him out of the 2023 season

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's potential return in the coming months was somewhat possible in the minds of his fans at the start of the day; unfortunately, it is now completely out of the question.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been forced out of action for the next five months after his latest hip surgery. Given the recovery timeline, the Spaniard's expected Davis Cup comeback later this year seems rather slim.

According to Nadal, he is required to go through "progressive functional rehabilitation" before can make a successful return to the tour with full fitness.

"Hello everyone. As you know last night I had surgery. Everything went well and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January. An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon."

"I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well," he said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes