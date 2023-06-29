Borna Coric and Belinda Bencic join Donna Vekic’s 27th birthday bash ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Tennis players Borna Coric and Belinda Bencic were in attendance at Donna Vekic's 27th birthday celebration in London on Wednesday, June 28.

Vekic, who holds the 20th rank in the world, has been friends with Coric since their childhood. While rumors of a romantic relationship between them have circulated, they have never officially confirmed their status.

Bencic, currently holding the 14th rank in the world and having won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, shares a close bond with Vekic. They have previously played doubles together and faced each other on the court multiple times.

The birthday party took place at Bacchanalia London, a restaurant and bar known for its Mediterranean cuisine and cocktails. Coric posted a picture of himself posing with Vekic on Thursday, June 29, accompanied by the caption:

"Happy birthday @donnavekic #dozivjetistotu," which means "live to be a hundred" in Croatian.

Bencic also shared a photo of herself embracing Vekic, captioning it:

"Birthday Girl @donnavekic."

Vekic, Coric, and Bencic are currently in London for the Wimbledon Championships, where they will compete for the esteemed grass-court title.

Pam Shriver praises Donna Vekic’s courage for teaming up with her in a witty birthday greeting

Donna Vekic in the 2023 Kooyong Classic

Pam Shriver, a former tennis star and coach of Donna Vekic, sent a funny birthday wish to the Croat on Wednesday, June 28.

The American, who joined Vekic’s coaching staff last year after the latter reached the final of the 2022 San Diego Open, teased her about her courage to have her on board. Shriver also hinted that she will accompany Vekic at Wimbledon.

“Happy birthday @DonnaVekic a player brave enough to bring me onto their team. Let’s have many happy returns @Wimbledon,” she tweeted.

Donna Vekic, who turned 27, has had Nikola Horvat as her main coach, but she also appreciates the input of Pam Shriver, who has won 21 women’s doubles majors.

Vekic spoke highly of the legend during her run to the last eight of the Australian Open earlier this year. She also liked the honesty of the American.

“She said yes, which is a huge honor for me to have such a champion wanting to work with me. I really believe that she can bring a lot to my game. I always like that from any coaches, for them to be direct,” she said about Pam Shriver.

