Borna Coric and Marin Cilic elated after Croatia seals 3rd place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Borna Coric and Marin Cilic couldn't conceal their excitement after Croatia sealed third place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in their third-place play-off match on Saturday to finish one place below what they achieved at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Croatian team received heaps of praise for their determination and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.

Coric shared his delight on Instagram after the match on Saturday, congratulating the players for making their country proud.

"WHAT A TEAM. CONGRATS BOYS ON MAKING US PROUD ONCE AGAIN. NOW IT IS TIME TO CELEBRATEEEE," he wrote alongside a picture of the team celebrating their third-place finish.

Sharing a picture of the Croatian football team celebrating after winning the match, World No. 17 Marin Cilic took to Twitter, writing:

"You made us proud! Again!

Croatia earned the lead just seven minutes into the match as defender Josko Gvardiol found the back of the net with a thumping header. However, the North African nation equalized just two minutes later through Achraf Dari.

The Croats relentlessly tested the Moroccan defense and their efforts finally paid off when Mislav Orsic's curling effort struck the upright and went in. Croatia's lead was thus restored and they hung on until the final whistle to earn a memorable win.

"You all make our hearts pump faster" - Borna Coric extends his appreciation to the Croatian national football team

Borna Coric at the 2022 Erste Bank Open

Borna Coric was elated after Croatia's win over Morocco on Saturday. The tennis star took to Twitter to acknowledge not just his nation's efforts at this FIFA World Cup, but in previous editions as well.

"24 Years, 3 World Cup Medals, 4 Million Population. I’m calling football our thing. Congratulations guys, you all make our hearts pump faster," he tweeted.

Coric had earlier lauded his nation after they upset mighty Brazil in the quarterfinals. The Croats seemed to be on their way out of the tournament before Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th minute to take the match into a penalty shootout, which they won 4-2

"How is this even possible? 3.8 millions of people. Two time in @FIFAWorldCup semis in 4 years. Boys, you are legends. Every single one of you. Ajmooooooooo," Coric tweeted.

