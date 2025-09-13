"Bought everything"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian embraces 'girl dad' role as he raids Sanrio store for daughters Olympia & Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently raided the Sanrio store in Tokyo, Japan. He bought new toys and stationery items for his daughters Olympia and Adira. Ohanian is an American internet entrepreneur, who co-founded Reddit in 2005. He now runs his own venture capital firm called Seven Seven Six.The American looked delighted to share his experience in Sanrio and gave his fans a glimpse of the popular store. Here's what he said via social media: &quot;Boy visited the Sanrio store. Ya, bought everything. It's a man to be&quot; Alexis Ohanian said Ohanian married tennis icon Serena Williams in November 2017 after they first met at a hotel in Rome. The couple has two daughters together - Alexis Olympia born in September 2017, and Adira River born in August 2023.Sanrio is a Japanese entertainment company founded in 1960 that creates and licenses cute character products like stationery, gifts, and accessories. Their most famous character is Hello Kitty, the white cartoon cat created in 1974. Ohanian is often spotted pampering and spending quality time with his daughters. During a recent discussion on social media, he highlighted the importance of his children reading and speaking good english. “And suddenly I'm more interested in making sure my kids read well and speak well. &quot;Reading &amp; Speaking&quot; seems more important in the age of intelligence than ‘Reading &amp; Writing. And learning to speak to an AI will be as important as learning to speak to other humans... wild,&quot; Alexis Ohanian said Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian highlights the benefits of keeping children away from social media Ohanian at the Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: GettySerena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian has spoken about the importance of keeping children away from social media. He felt that the toddlers created much better relationships without it. Here's what he said during a discussion on 'X'. “I'm not surprised by seeing a lot of governments now moving to ban social media use for pre-teens and teens. If everyone agrees to not be on social media you don't create that peer pressure, you don't have that spectre of fomo. And I think our kids, especially our daughters, end up having much healthier relationships.”Ohanian has an estimated net worth of $150 million. In the last few years, he has used his wealth and influence to champion gender equality in sports and technology.The 42-year-old is also the founding investor of Angel City FC, a professional women's soccer team based in Los Angeles. Through his venture capital firm, he aims to grow initiatives that support women's athletics and equal opportunities in the future.