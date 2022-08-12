Brad Gilbert reveals his all-time top-5 greats, includes Serena Williams & Martina Navratilova in the list

Former American tennis player Brad Gilbert shared his views on who he thought would be the top-5 greats to grace women's tennis and included Serena Williams at the top of the list

Brad Gilbert is a former American tennis player and coach. After retiring from the sport, Gilbert took up coaching, transforming Andre Agassi, who won six out of his eight Grand Slam singles titles under his tutelage. He has also coached players like Andy Roddick, Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori, among others.

Responding to a tweet that tagged him on Twitter, the 61-year-old gave his verdict on who he thinks is the best player in women's tennis. Calling Serena Williams the GOAT, Gilbert backed up his statement by talking about Williams' career achievements.

"Serena definitely the GOAT; 39 slams and 4 gold medals, the 14-0 in doubles finals [is] beyond amazing," Gilbert tweeted.

Speaking about 22-time Major Champion Steffi Graf, Gilbert mentioned her iconic calendar year Golden Slam that the former World No. 1 achieved in 1988 and placed her second on his all-time list.

"Graf was truly incredible 1988 golden slam year."

Completing his list, Gilbert placed Martina Navratilova third on the list followed by Chris Evert and Margaret Court towards the end. Court has the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the history of tennis (24), while Navratilova and Evert both won 18 singles Major titles.

"Martina (Navratilova) #3 #4 Chris E (Evert) #5 (Margaret) Court for top 5 alltime open era."

Serena Williams has won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles in her playing career. She is just one Grand Slam short of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. Along with her sister Venus Williams, the former World No. 1 has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic Gold medals.

"I love you for always being you, thanks for all of it"- Rennae Stubbs on Serena Williams' retirement message

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs thanked Serena Williams for her sincerity and for being her authentic self after reading her article published on Vogue magazine.

Rennae Stubbs is a former Australian tennis professional who won four Grand Slam doubles titles and two mixed-doubles titles. Stubbs is currently a tennis commentator and has also coached many athletes like Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard to name a few.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs This is as real and honest and beautiful an article as I’ve ever read. I love you for always being you, thanks for all of it. ⁦ @serenawilliams ⁩ Farewell to Tennis—In Her Own Words vogue.com/article/serena… This is as real and honest and beautiful an article as I’ve ever read. I love you for always being you, thanks for all of it. ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ Farewell to Tennis—In Her Own Words vogue.com/article/serena…

Stubbs took to Twitter to thank the former World No. 1 for always being true to herself, remarking that her article was "honest and beautiful."

"This is as real and honest and beautiful an article as I’ve ever read. I love you for always being you, thanks for all of it," Stubbs tweeted.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open. She will next participate in Cincinnati before presumably playing her last US Open later this month.

