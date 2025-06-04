"Braun Levi's passing affected me deeply" - Emilio Nava honors late high school tennis star with special gesture at French Open after tragedy

World No. 137 Emilio Nava recently paid tribute to high-school tennis star Braun Levi, who was killed by an alleged DUI driver in Los Angeles, California, last month. The American vowed to honor the late 18-year-old's memory by wearing a patch dedicated to speaking out against drunk driving.

According to the Manhattan Beach Police Department's statement on May 7, Levi had passed away in the early hours of May 4 after a drunk driver on Sepulveda Boulevard ran him over. The Loyola High School senior subsequently succumbed to his injuries soon after, and his untimely death has since been mourned countrywide.

Earlier on Tuesday, June 3, ATP Challenger star Emilio Nava paid homage to Braun Levi while revealing to his fans the "LIVE LIKE BRAUN" initiative that he had undertaken in the 18-year-old's remembrance.

"Tragedy hit on May 4th when a young man's life was cut short by a drunk driver. Though I never had the privilege to meet Braun, his passing affected me deeply," Emilio Nava wrote on Instagram earlier on Tuesday. "The impact he had on his community, his classmates, fellow tennis players, and everyone whose path he crossed is hard to put into words. To live life with such passion, to bring a smile to everyone around him, and to make a positive impact on those he touched are qualities and virtues we should all aspire to."

"Since Roland Garros, I've been wearing the LLB, Live Like Braun, patch in his honor and to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. Because the truth is it could have been me, you, any of us. I'll continue to wear the patch for the rest of the season to keep his memory alive and to support this important cause," he added.

The 23-year-old added that the LLB foundation would make a concerted effort towards promoting values such as kindness and strength.

"The Live Like Braun Foundation was created to carry forward the values Braun embodied such as kindness, strength, and a deep commitment to others," he continued. "I grew up not far from Braun, and tragedies like this should never happen."

Emilio Nava has won three ATP Challenger titles in 2025

Emilio Nava has enjoyed a successful campaign on the ATP Challenger tour this year, winning three titles in Sarasota, Concepcion, and Asuncion. Overall, the American has enjoyed five triumphs at the level, with all of them having come on clay.

More interestingly, the 23-year-old went on a 19-match streak at the Challenger level between March and April, which ended at the hands of Luxembourg's Chris Rodesch in the Tallahassee Challenger final. He also received a wildcard entry into this year's French Open, losing in the second round to 10th-seeded Holger Rune in straight sets.

