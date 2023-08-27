"Brava Anna"- Martina Navratilova lauds Ukrainian chess Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk's refusal to play in Saudi Arabia in 2017

Martina Navratilova praised Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk for refusing to compete in an event hosted in Saudi Arabia back in 2017.

Muzychuk, who became a Grandmaster in 2012, won the World Rapid Championships and the World Blitz Championships in 2016. However, she boycotted both events in 2017 when they were hosted in Saudi Arabia due to the country's restrictions towards women.

"In a few days I am going to lose two World Champion titles - one by one. Just because I decided not to go to Saudi Arabia. Not to play by someone's rules, not to wear abaya, not to be accompanied getting outside, and altogether not to feel myself a secondary creature," Muzychuk wrote on facebook back in 2017.

"Exactly one year ago I won these two titles and was about the happiest person in the chess world but this time I feel really bad. I am ready to stand for my principles and skip the event, where in five days I was expected to earn more than I do in a dozen of events combined," she added.

Martina Navratilova responded to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that was about Muzychuk's boycott of the tournaments in Saudi Arabia and hailed the Ukrainian for her decision.

"Brava Anna," the former World No. 1 stated.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova has been very active on X(formerly Twitter), where she speaks about a lot of topics. Lately, she has spoken out against the WTA Finals being hosted in Saudi Arabia due to the country's record on women's and LGBTQ+ rights.

Martina Navratilova has opposed Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova at the Italian Open

Martina Navratilova has strongly opposed Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals, something the women's tennis governing body hasn't ruled out. The former World No. 1 previously claimed that she would not compete if she was still playing.

"I can tell you 100 percent if I were still playing, I would not be going (to Saudi Arabia) for the Championships," Navratilova said.

The Czech-American also expressed her surprise at the flak she was receiving for her statements.

"Hard to believe I am getting c**p for saying I would not go play tennis in Saudi Arabia. From all kinds of angles. WTAF???" Navratilova wrote on X.

In a more recent statement, the 66-year-old doubled down on her stance, claiming that women do not have any rights in Saudi Arabia.

"Women essentially have no rights there. Let them change a lot more, then we can interact more. Now is way too soon," Navratilova said.

There has been a trend of women athletes shunning sports events in Saudi Arabia due to prejudice and limitations on women's rights. It remains to be seen whether this wave will become a tide.