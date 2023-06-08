Brazilian tennis legend Guga Kuerten watches Iga Swiatek-Beatriz Haddad Maia clash at French Open

Gustavo "Guga" Kuerten, a three-time French Open champion from Brazil, was notably present at the French Open On June 9, 2023, amidst the audience. He attended the semi-final clash between Iga Swiatek and his compatriot Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) acknowledged Kuerten's presence by featuring him on their social media, underlining the magnitude of this occasion.

The WTA's tweet read:

"Look who's here to watch 🇧🇷👀 @gugakuerten | #RolandGarros"

The Brazilian icon was renowned for his unique style and affable personality. He was spotted taking in the semi-final match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. This encounter was especially significant as it marked Haddad Maia's first appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final, a notable achievement in Brazilian tennis history.

Kuerten's presence was indeed fitting for the occasion. The Brazilian tennis legend made a name for himself in the late 1990s and early 2000s with a playing style that thrilled audiences worldwide. He has remained an influential figure in the sport even after his retirement in 2008. His appearance at Roland Garros, a tournament he has won thrice, brought an added touch of nostalgia and excitement.

This thrilling semi-final clash ended with the first seed Iga Swiatek advancing to the finals after defeating the 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. The final scoreline read 6-2, 7-6(7) in favor of the Pole, reflecting an intense match. This victory set up Swiatek's second consecutive French Open final, where she will face the unseeded Karolina Muchova on Saturday, June 10.

Despite her loss, Haddad Maia's performance in the tournament is a significant achievement for Brazilian tennis. It underlines the country's growing stature in the global tennis scenario and affirms the lasting legacy left by players like Guga Kuerten.

A journey through Gustavo Kuerten's remarkable tennis career

Gustavo Kuerten at French Open 1997

Born in Florianopolis, Brazil, on September 10, 1976, Gustavo 'Guga' Kuerten made a significant mark in the world of tennis before his retirement in May 2008. His notable performances on the clay courts earned him widespread acclaim and a loyal fan base.

Kuerten's professional tennis career began in 1995. His performance quickly escalated, leading him to his first major triumph at the 1997 French Open, becoming the second Brazilian to win a Grand Slam.

The Brazilian star secured his place in tennis history by winning the French Open two more times - in 2000 and 2001. He was known for his exceptional clay court skills, and at his peak, he was ranked the No.1 male player by the ATP in December 2000.

In total, Kuerten won 20 singles titles during his career, which include three Grand Slam titles, all of them at Roland Garros. His record at French Open singles stands impressive with a 36-12 win-loss record.

Injury struggles led to a dip in his performance post-2004, but Kuerten continued to contribute to the sport, despite the physical setbacks. His last professional match was a first-round loss at the 2008 French Open.

Four years after his retirement, in 2012, Gustavo Kuerten was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, a testament to his significant contributions to the sport.

The respect and admiration for Kuerten extended beyond the tennis community. In 2016, he was chosen as one of the torch bearers for the Rio Olympics, an honor that symbolized his status as a national sports hero in Brazil.

