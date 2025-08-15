A month after heartbreaking Wimbledon admission, Alexander Zverev reveals he took professional help to tackle mental health issues

Alexander Zverev has shared that he recently sought assistance amid his mental health struggles. He made the revelation after Karen Khachanov retired from their Round-of-16 clash at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, August 13.

Zverev lost to Khachanov in three sets in the National Bank Open semifinals in Montreal last week. On Wednesday, the German was leading 7-5, 3-0, when the Russian decided to discontinue due to back pain. Zverev will face the 2025 Canadian Open winner, Ben Shelton, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

However, the bigger development was the World No. 3 revealing he got help to address his mental well-being after his shocking first-round exit at Wimbledon. Arthur Rinderknech of France beat the three-time Grand Slam finalist 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4. The German failed to convert any of his nine break point opportunities.

In a press conference after his loss, Alexander Zverev raised an alarm about his struggles both on and off the court.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the 28-year-old said he took a short break from tennis after the grasscourt Major, a move that helped his mental health.

"I took a longer period of time off after Wimbledon, which I haven't done in a very long time. Which was very needed. I didn't train, I didn't do any physical work, I didn't play tennis for a longer time as well which was the best thing for me to do, and I enjoyed my time, mentally freed up, got also some professional help as well there. I'm happy to be back on court," Zverev said (via Reddit).

After Wimbledon, Zverev spent a few days in Mallorca, Spain, where Rafael Nadal and his former coach, Uncle Toni, helped him.

What did Alexander Zverev say about his mental health after the 2025 Wimbledon 1R exit?

Alexander Zverev at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

At a press conference after losing to Arthur Rinderknech in his Wimbledon opener, Alexander Zverev said he had been feeling lonely for some time and wasn't enjoying anything at all.

“It’s funny, I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle mentally. I feel, generally speaking, quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice. I’ve been through a lot of difficulties in the media and life generally. I’ve never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy in everything that I do. It’s not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well," he said (via Sportstar).

When asked if therapy was on his mind, Zverev said:

“Maybe for the first time in my life, I’ll probably need it."

Several tennis stars have spoken about the importance of mental health in recent years. Some of the prominent names are Naomi Osaka, Matteo Berrettini, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, Andrey Rublev, and Emil Ruusuvuori. Earlier this year, Aryna Sabalenka revealed that she saw a therapist for five years.

Alexander Zverev has also fought off-court battles. In 2020, his former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, accused him of domestic violence. ATP's 15-month investigation didn't find sufficient evidence to punish the player.

Zverev faced similar charges in 2023 from Brenda Patea, the mother of his child. However, a German court closed the case after a settlement was reached.

