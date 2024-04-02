"Bring a friend to work day" - Ana Ivanovic and Angelique Kerber reunite for stunning photoshoot, tease plans for music collaboration

Ana Ivanovic and Angelique Kerber recently reunited for a photoshoot and also teased plans for a musical collaboration.

Ivanovic, a former WTA World No. 1, shot to fame in 2006 after beating Martina Hingis to win the Canadian Open title. In 2008, the Serb won the French Open title and became the top-ranked women's tennis player. Ivanovic announced her retirement in December 2016 as niggling injury issues prevented her from playing at her best.

Kerber, another former World No. 1, is still an active player. The German has won three Grand Slam titles; the 2016 Australian Open, the 2016 US Open, and the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. She also won a silver medal for Germany at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In August 2022, Kerber announced her pregnancy, and after more than a year's break, returned to action at the 2024 United Cup.

Ivanovic and Kerber are good friends, and the pair recently reunited for a photoshoot. The Serb posted a video consisting of the highlights from the photoshoot on social media. The 36-year-old's post also featured a caption.

"It’s “Bring a friend to work”-Day," Ivanovic wrote in an Instagram post.

Later, Kerber herself took to social media to share a photo of herself and Ivanovic together. The German teased a musical collaboration between the pair through the caption.

"Our new song is coming out soon," Kerber wrote in an Instagram post.

Angelique Kerber's Instagram post featuring Ana Ivanovic

Angelique Kerber has endured a dismal run of form following her United Cup success

Angelique Kerber at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Angelique Kerber made a triumphant return to tennis at the 2024 United Cup. Despite multiple singles losses at the tournament representing Team Germany, the 36-year-old won a critical semifinal encounter against Ajla Tomljanovic. The win helped Team Germany reach the final and ultimately win the tournament.

However, since her success with Team Germany at the United Cup, Kerber's form has been poor. Apart from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the German has been ousted in the first round of all the other tournaments she has featured in so far this season.

At the Australian Open, it was Danielle Collins who engineered Kerber's exit. Lucia Bronzetti registered a straightforward victory against the former World No. 1 at the Linz Open. At the recently-concluded Miami Open, she lost to 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Kerber's only decent run came in Indian Wells, where she reached the Round of 16 before losing to Caroline Wozniacki.