Brisbane International 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2024 Brisbane International is one of four tournaments kicking off the new season of tennis. The combined ATP and WTA event will be held from December 31, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will make his highly anticipated comeback after a year-long hiatus. Following an injury sustained at the 2023 Australian Open, he opted to take the year off to focus on his recovery.

Holger Rune is the lone top 10 player in action here, though the draw features plenty of notable names, including Ben Shelton, Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov. With that, here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the Brisbane International?

Founded in 2009, the Brisbane International emerged as an important tune-up tournament in the days leading up to the Australian Open. The arrival of the ATP Cup in 2020 put an end to the tournament, but it is now back on the men's circuit once again.

It is classified as an ATP 250 event with a 32-player draw. Andy Murray is the only player to have triumphed here on multiple occasions, with his two titles in 2012 and 2013 being a record. Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov are some of the other former champions at the venue.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane, Australia.

Players

Holger Rune is the top seed at the 2024 Brisbane International.

World No. 8 Holger Rune headlines the draw as the top seed. He'll be aiming to secure his first title on hardcourts since the 2022 Paris Masters. Grigor Dimitrov is up next as the second seed. Following a strong end to the 2023 season, he'll be eyeing to continue the momentum.

Ben Shelton is the third seed. After making a splash with his breakthrough at the 2023 Australian Open, the American youngster went through a lull. However, his semifinal finish at the US Open breathed new life into his campaign. The 21-year old will now look to build upon his success from the past season.

Ugo Humbert is seeded fourth. Rafael Nadal received a wildcard into the tournament along with home favorites Rinky Hijikata and Aleksandar Vukic. Reilly Opelka was set to return to action as well, but has since withdrawn from the tournament.

Schedule

The main draw will commence with the first-round matches on Sunday, December 31. The quarterfinals and the semifinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively. The tournament will conclude with the championship rounds on Sunday, January 7.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

There's a total of $661,585 in prize money on the line for this year's edition of the Brisbane International.

Here's a breakdown of the ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion 250 250 Runner-up 165 150 Semifinalist 100 90 Quarterfinalist 50 45 Second Round 25 20 First Round 0 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.

