Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

It's quarterfinal eve on Day 6 of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal's comeback continues in full swing as he has made the last eight here without losing a set. He'll face Jordan Thompson for a spot in the semifinals. Top seeds Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov are also in the fray on Friday.

The women's side has some tantalizing matches lined up for the day. Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka will face off in a battle between Major champions.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have barely broken a sweat thus far, having won both of their matches rather convincingly. The former will face Daria Kasatkina on Friday, while the latter will deal with Anastasia Potapova.

With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 of Brisbane International 2024

Pat Rafter Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs (8) Victoria Azarenka

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (11) Anastasia Potapova vs (2) Elena Rybakina

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Holger Rune vs (Q) James Duckworth

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Daria Kasatkina

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson

Show Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz vs (7) Gonzalo Escobar/Aleksandr Nedovyesov

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Roman Safiullin vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Mirra Andreeva vs Linda Noskova

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Rinky Hijikata vs (2) Grigor Dimitrov

After suitable rest: Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova vs (WC) Daria Kasatkina/Daria Saville

Show Court 2

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: (8) Yuki Bhambri/Robin Hasse vs (3) Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Cristina Bucsa/Alexandra Panova vs Greet Minnen/Heather Watson

TBA: Jelena Ostapenko/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova or (WC) Daria Kasatkina/Daria Saville

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka will be in action on Day 6 of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN.

Brisbane International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Pat Rafter Arena and Show Court 1 will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The day's proceedings will begin at 12 noon on Show Court 2. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 6 of the Brisbane International are as follows:

Country Start time (Pat Rafter Arena and Show Court 1) Start Time (Show Court 2) USA January 4, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 4, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET Canada January 4, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 4, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET UK January 5, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 5, 2024: 2:00 a.m. GMT India January 5, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 5, 2024; 7:30 a.m. IST

