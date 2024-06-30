British No. 1 Katie Boulter gets her nails done in Wimbledon-inspired style ahead of 2024 campaign

British No. 1 Katie Boulter is ready to make a splash at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships with her stunning nail art inspired by the prestigious tournament. She showed off her creative manicure featuring the signature colors of Wimbledon, with the iconic strawberries also drawn on some.

Boulter has been in great form this season, winning two WTA titles at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham and the San Diego Open, and reaching a career-high ranking of No. 27 in March.

The 27-year-old is seeded for the first time at Wimbledon (32). She has reached the third round at the All England Club the last two years, but her hopes of going further this time have certainly been helped by being seeded.

Trending

The picture of Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon-inspired nail art was posted by the official Wimbledon X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, June 29.

"You’ve nailed it once again, Katie," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Katie Boulter will take on Tatjana Maria in Wimbledon 2024 opener

Katie Bulter at the 2024 Rothesay International in Eastbourne

British No. 1 Katie Boulter will face World No. 63 Tatjana Maria in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 1.

Boulter recently concluded the Eastbourne campaign with a quarterfinal run. The Brit defeated Petra Martic and fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko en route to the last eight, where she lost to French Open singles and doubles finalist Jasmine Paolini. The 27-year-old has a 7-2 win-loss record on grass in 2024.

Maria, who is 36 years old, reached the semifinals at SW19 in 2022 before losing to eventual runner-up Ons Jabeur. She has also won three WTA singles titles in her career and has a 1-2 win-loss record on grass in 2024.

The German is coming off an early exit at the Bad Homburg Open, losing to Viktoriya Tomova in the first round.

Boulter and Maria have met once each on the WTA tour and ITF circuit, with the former winning both matches. They first met at the ITF Grenoble $60,000 semifinals where the Brit won. They met four months later at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, where the 27-year-old won.

The winner of this match will face either Harriet Dart or Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback