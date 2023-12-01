"Bro I would dust you" - Ben Shelton, Gael Monfils and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina react to Arthur Fils challenging them to a race

Arthur Fils overcame Dominic Striker in the group stage of the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah on Thursday, November 30. Both players will advance to the semifinals of the year-end event for players aged 21 or below.

The Frenchman had already qualified for the semifinals before the match. With a scoreline of 4-2, 3-4(3), 4-2, 4-3(5) in Fils' favor, Stricker earned a set, the only one that he needed, to seal his spot in the semifinals.

Arthur Fils took to Instagram to share a point from the match that showcased his athleticism and speed. In response to a shot from Stricker, Fils can be seen running to one extreme of the baseline.

Stricker then deflected the ball to the other end, with a lightning-fast response from the 19-year-old who reached it in the nick of time. Stricker deflected the ball to the other extreme again, only for Fils to run back and win the point.

He tagged Alexander Davidovich Fokina, Ben Shelton, and Gael Monfils, his fellow players and friends on tour, and threw a mock challenge.

"Race guys?" Arthur Fils wrote.

Unfazed by the challenge, Ben Shelton sent a gust of wind and a laugh-till-cry emoji and wrote:

"Bro I would dust you," Shelton joked.

Appreciating his compatriot's skills and accepting the challenge, Gael Monfils responded with fire and high-five emojis while Davidovich Fokina accepted the challenge with a friendly warning.

"Not bad but not in enough to race me. still an amazing shot," Davidovich Fokina reacted.

Arthur Fils set to clash with Luca Van Assche at the semifinals of Gen Next ATP Finals

Arthur Fils at the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals

In a battle of two Frenchmen, Arthur Fils will clash with Luca Van Assche in the semifinals of the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals on Friday, December 1.

Fils clinched his maiden title at the Lyon Open this season and is at his career-high ranking of No. 36. Fils will come into the match as the winner of the Green group with a perfect 3-0 win. He overcame Luca Nardi, Flavio Cobolli, and third seed Dominic Striker in the round-robin format of the game in the previous rounds.

Van Assche will come into the match as the winner from the Red group with a 2-1 win, having defeated Abedalla Shelbayh Hamad Medjedovic and Alex Michelsen in the previous rounds.

This will be the first on-court encounter between the two players.