"Bro stop hating, I know you jealous" - Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe engage in banter over German's hair

Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a friendly exchange on social media over their hair. While the German flaunts long locks, Tiafoe is popular for his close-cropped look.

Zverev made a successful comeback this season after sustaining an ankle injury at the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. He won two titles since then — the Hamburg Open and the Chengdu Open, before earning a spot at the ATP Finals. He made a group stage exit at the year-end event and ended his season as the World No. 7.

Zverev took to Instagram to post a few pictures of himself swinging the racquet in a practice session. Pumped for the upcoming 2024 season, the German can be seen running and hitting a few shots.

"The new season starts in the off-season," wrote Zverev on Instagram.

The post prompted Tiafoe to take a friendly dig at Zverev by asking the latter to see a barber.

"Get in the barber's chair," Tiafoe reacted to Zverev's post.

In response, Zverev hilariously mock-accused the American of being "jealous".

"Bro stop hating. I know you jealous," Zverev jokingly replied to Tiafoe.

Check out their comments below:

Screengrab from Alexander Zverev's Instagram

On the court, Zverev has time and again bested the 25-year-old, leading 8-1 in their head-to-head encounters. Tiafoe's only win against the German came over six years ago in a Round-of-32 clash at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati.

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla walked the red carpet at Fundraising Gala in Berlin and made donations

Alexander Zverev with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the 2023 Ein Herz Für Kinder Gala

Alexander Zverev walked the red carpet with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the 2023 Ein Herz für Kinder (A Heart for Children) Fundraising Gala in Berlin.

The German sported a rust-colored suit while his partner wore a black lace top with a matching silk skirt. She accessorized her outfit with black sequined high heels and a bag. The duo pulled their hair back for a coordinated look.

Thomalla thanked the donors of the charity on social media for their generosity.

"Thank you for all your generous donations! Like every year - despite challenging times - I continue to get impressed by the desire to help children in need," Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla wrote on Instagram.

Thomalla also shared pictures of Zverev taking the stage to play table tennis against a young girl at the event. He promised to donate €1,000 for every point he lost against his 13-year-old opponent. The young girl, to the German's surprise, was a two-time European table tennis champion and beat him 7-1.

German comedian and television personality Oliver Pocher, who also joined the duo at the event, replaced Zverev in the match and bet €2,000 per point, but to no avail, with the final score standing at 9-1, as per German outlet RND.