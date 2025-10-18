WATCH: Brutal scenes as Holger Rune breaks down in tears, retires after nightmare injury ruins Stockholm Open run

Holger Rune had to retire mid-match due to a potentially terrible injury during his semifinal at the Stockholm Open against Ugo Humbert. The Dane was in tears while talking to the physio, and so was his team.During the quarterfinal against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Rune, the top seed in Stockholm, suffered a left leg injury. He took a medical timeout but somehow powered through and won the match in three sets.When asked about his availability for the semifinal, he said he needed to focus on recovery first and would see how his body responded. He added that he and his team would do everything possible to get him ready in time.On Saturday, October 18, just a day after his quarterfinal, he took on Humbert in the semis. After winning the first set 6-4, at 2-2 in the second set, Rune felt discomfort in his left leg again. This time, however, it was different.Watch the video below:The Dane seemed to be in terrible pain, leading to his retirement. According to Jose Morgado on X, Rune was heard saying that he heard a pop in his left Achilles tendon. The 22-year-old was spotted crying while talking to the physio, and his team was also in tears.Holger Rune may miss the Swiss Indoors in Basel due to latest injuryHolger Rune at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 - Source: GettyHolger Rune suffered a brutal injury during the semifinal of the Stockholm Open against Ugo Humbert. The Frenchman, who reached his second final of 2025, sent his best wishes to the Dane after the match.&quot;It was not the way I wanted to win... I’m super disappointed for Holger, I hope he is going to be okay. I wish him a speedy recovery. It was a great match. He was playing a little bit better than me, but I’m really sorry for Holger,&quot; Humbert said during his on-court interview (via ATPTour.com).Rune was also scheduled to play at the 2025 Swiss Indoors in Basel. The 22-year-old third seed was drawn against Marcos Giron, but with his latest injury, it is doubtful that Rune would continue with his commitment.Rune is also stuck on 12th in the ATP Race to Turin. His injury could pile on further misery by keeping him out of contention for the ATP Finals. As of now, Lorenzo Musetti is ranked in the eighth and final spot with 3485 points, with Rune in 12th with 2590 points.