Bucharest 2024: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Tiriac Open 

The top players on the men's tour will now compete in the Tiriac Open 2024 in Bucharest, which begins on April 15.

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and Francisco Cerundolo are expected to lead the line, followed by Tallon Griekspoor and Sebastian Korda. Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka will also feature in the main draw, and hope to make amends after his early exit in Monte-Carlo.

World No. 68 Thiago Seyboth Wild, who stunned the likes of Karen Khachanov and Taylor Fritz last month, will also particpate in the Tiriac Open. The Brazilian showcased his potential by reaching the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, via the qualifiers.

On that note, let's take a detailed look of the upcoming Tiriac Open in Bucharest, Romania.

What is the Tiriac Open?

The Tiriac Open 2024 is a claycourt event, which is part of the ATP 250 series on the men's tour. The first edition of the event took place in 1996.

Former players such as Gilles Simon, David Ferrer have graced the stage in Bucharest in the past. Simon is the most successful player at the event so far, with three titles to his name in 2007, 2008 and 2012.

Venue

The Tiriac Open is held at the Nastase and Marica Sports Club in Bucharest, Romania.

Players

Monfils at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Four

The Tiriac Open will host some of the most talented players on the men's tour. World No. 20 Adrian Mannarino will headline the event and enter on the back of a second-round exit in the Miami Open 2024.

French veteran Gael Monfils is also scheduled to compete in Bucharest. He will also enter the competition on the back of a second-round exit in Monte-Carlo, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda will be determined to find some consistency in the Tiriac Open and make a deep run. He failed to enter the second week in his last three events on the tour.

Pedro Martinez and Miomir Kecmanovic are among others to feature in the main draw of the Tiriac Open. Martinez secured a runner-up finish in the Estoril Open last week, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the final.

Schedule

The main-draw action is expected to begin on April 15. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on April 18, while the semifinals are set for April 20. The final will be played on Sunday, April 21.

Prize Money

The Tiriac Open 2024 will hand out €579,320 in prize money, with the winner cashing in a cheque worth €88,125 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Winner - 250 points - €88,125

Finalist -165 points - €51,400

Semi-finalists - 100 points - €30,220

Quarter-finalists - 50 points - €17,510

2nd round - 25 points - €10,165

1st round - 0 points - €6,215

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.