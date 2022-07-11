Budapest 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Hungarian Grand Prix

Tennis action will shift to the claycourts of Budapest following the conclusion of the grass season, for the 26th edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled to be played between July 11–17. Defending champion Yulia Putintseva and top seed Barbora Krejcikova will lead the field at the 2022 edition of the tournament, which will also feature the likes of Martina Trevisan, Anhelina Kalinina and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

How old is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Spanning back to the turn of the century, the Hungarian Grand Prix was first played in 1996. The tournament was held as a part of the WTA tour every year since its inception until 2014, when it was replaced by the Bucharest Open — before returning to the regular schedule in 2021.

In addition to Putintseva, other players to have lifted the trophy include the likes of former World No. 1 Simona Halep and the Italian duo of Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci.

Venue

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be held on the outdoor claycourts of the Romai Tennis Academy in Budapest, Hungary.

Players

Yulia Putinseva is the defending champion, having lifted the trophy 12 months ago

Top seed Krejcikova will open her campaign against Wang Xiyu, but could face a stern test against either Ana Bogdan or home hope Panna Udvardy in the second round.

Other seeds in the Czech's quarter include defending champion Putintseva, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Zhang Shuai — who play Anna Karolina Shmiedlova, Kamila Rakhimova and Ekaterine Gorgodze in their first matches respectively.

In the bottom half of the draw, second seed Trevisan takes on local wildcard Natalia Szabanin in her opening match. Another Hungarian, ninth seed Anna Bondar, is the projected quarterfinal opponent for the Italian — who reached the last-four at Roland Garros earlier this year.

Last year's finalist Kalinina and fifth seed Sasnovich find themselves on a collision course in the other quarter of the bottom half.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds at the Hungarian Grand Prix were held on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. The main-draw action will commence on July 11, with the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, June 17.

Prize money

The total financial commitment at the Hungarian Grand Prix is $251,750, while the prize money on offer is $239,477. The winner will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points.

