By reaching her 10th WTA quarterfinal at the age of 17, Coco Gauff has matched Serena Williams' extraordinary career start

On Thursday Coco Gauff played her 10th quarterfinal on the WTA tour, continuing her remarkable start to her career. Aged just 17, Gauff has matched the early-career exploits of Serena Williams - who had also featured in 10 quarterfinals at that age.

Coco Gauff battled past Marta Kostyuk in the pre-quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday. The American converted four out of her five break points, eventually winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to advance.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



17 year old



@CocoGauff battles past Marta Kostyuk 6-3 5-7 6-3 to book herself a spot in the quarterfinals

Gauff had a relatively easier time in the quarterfinals on Thursday, cruising past Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-4.

Interestingly, none of the current top 10 WTA players managed to play anything close to 10 quarterfinals before entering their 20s. The two youngest top 10 players to have achieved the milestone are Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza, both of whom played their 10th quarterfinal on the WTA tour at the age of 20.

Gauff in action at the Adelaide International 2 2022

Here is a list of all 10 WTA tournaments where Coco Gauff has reached the quarterfinals:

1. Linz Open 2019 (won the tournament)

2. Lexington Open 2020 (reached semis)

3. Adelaide International 2021 (reached semis)

4. WTA Dubai 2021 (eliminated in quarters)

5. Charleston Open 2021 (eliminated in quarters)

6. Italian Open 2021 (reached semis)

7. WTA Parma 2021 (won the tournament)

8. French Open 2021 (eliminated in quarters)

9. Montreal Open 2021 (eliminated in quarters)

10. Adelaide International 2 2022 (reached semis, still playing)

2021 was an incredible season for Gauff, as she featured in seven quarterfinals and lifted both the singles and doubles titles at the Parma WTA event.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



17-year-old Coco Gauff clinched her second WTA title by beating Wang Qiang 6-1 6-3 in the final of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma.

Coco Gauff to take on Madison Keys in the semis of Adelaide International 2

Gauff at the Adelaide International 2 2022

Coco Gauff is set to play her compatriot Madison Keys in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 on Friday. Keys, a former US Open runner-up, seems to have regained some of her past form; the 26-year-old has lost just one set in the tournament so far.

This is the first time that Gauff and Keys will be playing each other. Thus, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

wta @WTA







@Madison_Keys finishes in style to set up a semifinal against Gauff in Adelaide!

After the Adelaide International 2 tournament, Coco Gauff join the rest of the field at the Australian Open 2022. The American begins her singles campaign with a first-round match against Wang Qiang.

Edited by Musab Abid