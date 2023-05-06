"Cake size is what members of the WTA Players' Council really care about" - Tennis fans slam Victoria Azarenka for remarks on Madrid Open cake dispute

Victoria Azarenka is facing backlash from tennis fans for her remarks on the controversy caused by the difference in birthday cakes presented to Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open.

With Madrid Open finalists Alcaraz and Sabalenka celebrating their birthdays on May 5, both players received birthday cakes from the tournament. However, fans were quick to point out the considerable difference in the sizes of both cakes.

While Alcaraz was honored with a large multi-tiered cake from the event, Sabalenka received a much smaller cake in comparison.

Azarenka also chimed in on the matter and commented that the difference in cake sizes reflected the treatment meted out to ATP and WTA players.

"Couldn't be more accurate on the treatment," she tweeted.

Tennis fans have expressed disappointment with Azarenka's comments given her position as a member of the WTA Players' Council, stating that they expected her to focus on more significant matters.

Fans also cited her past disagreement with Iga Swiatek over the WTA's treatment of Ukrainian players and questioned why she was more concerned with birthday cake size rather than offering support to Ukrainian players affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Azarenka was so defensive when Swiatek criticized WTA for doing "not enough" to support Ukrainian players amidst Russia's war. Azarenka hasn't yet specified what WTA did in favor of Ukrainians. The cake size is what the member of the WTA Players' Council really cares about," one fan posted

"You dared to speak against Iga Świątek for supporting Ukraine, and as a player council member this stupidity is what you care about? Just happy that Aga Radwańska ended your pathetic reign as a slam champion," another fan chimed in.

Another fan urged the former World No. 1 to use her position as a WTA Players' Council member to help Simona Halep overcome the delay in her hearing instead of "crying over a cake."

"Please look into the simona halep issue instead of crying over a cake. afterall you are WTA players council member and she's getting her career destroyed," the fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions to Victoria Azarenka's comments:

Here are some more fan reactions to Victoria Azarenka's comments:

Members of players council when someone gets bigger cake: Members of players council when WTA is treated like shit, players are struggling with mental health or have no place to go because of war:Members of players council when someone gets bigger cake: Members of players council when WTA is treated like shit, players are struggling with mental health or have no place to go because of war:🙈Members of players council when someone gets bigger cake: https://t.co/QdnoJTdSPD

michael epps @michael_epps @vika7 Female athletes are going through so much right now, with biological men breaking their records, and winning their events. You're pressed about the size of a fucking cake? It still tastes great.🥹 @vika7 Female athletes are going through so much right now, with biological men breaking their records, and winning their events. You're pressed about the size of a fucking cake? It still tastes great.🥹

GJ Walos @gjwalos @vika7 So what have you done for Ukrainians as a council member? Death, bombs, rape, trauma that touches fellow players is something that occupies your agenda less than a cake size. Pathetic. @vika7 So what have you done for Ukrainians as a council member? Death, bombs, rape, trauma that touches fellow players is something that occupies your agenda less than a cake size. Pathetic.

Dalina @BettyDalina victoria azarenka @vika7 Couldn’t be more accurate on the treatment twitter.com/slaylorfritz/s… Couldn’t be more accurate on the treatment twitter.com/slaylorfritz/s… Good! We feel the need to speak about the size of a cake but not on a real issue! Now tell us as a WTA player council member what you have done to support the Ukrainians players, to help them to deal better with the trauma of a war? twitter.com/vika7/status/1… Good! We feel the need to speak about the size of a cake but not on a real issue! Now tell us as a WTA player council member what you have done to support the Ukrainians players, to help them to deal better with the trauma of a war? twitter.com/vika7/status/1…

G.W.J the Conqueror @5mintillZeitnot @vika7 You literally can't be serious, Vika. It seems you posted this for attention and nothing more. Really? @vika7 You literally can't be serious, Vika. It seems you posted this for attention and nothing more. Really?

Ettore Timpanaro @EttoreTimpanaro @vika7 Don’t you think that this continuous referring and crying for inequality, even for stuff that CLEARLY have nothing to do with it (there are tons of reasons why Carlos’ cake is bigger, and none has to do with the fact that he’s a man), just harms the women’s cause for equality? @vika7 Don’t you think that this continuous referring and crying for inequality, even for stuff that CLEARLY have nothing to do with it (there are tons of reasons why Carlos’ cake is bigger, and none has to do with the fact that he’s a man), just harms the women’s cause for equality?

How Victoria Azarenka has fared during the clay season so far

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Miami Open

Victoria Azarenka began her 2023 claycourt season with a win over Sloane Stephens at the Charleston Open. The former World No. 1 fought back after losing the first set to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over the American.

However, she was unable to progress further in the tournament as Anna Kalinskaya caused an upset, defeating the sixth seed in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Azarenka then competed at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, where she lost her opening match against Alycia Parks, a player who was making her tournament debut. Parks was clinical in her performance, winning 6-2, 7-5(5) to notch her fourth consecutive victory over a Top-20 opponent.

