Venus Williams called American Airlines out on social media for misplacing her bags ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open.

The American legend took to social media to seek American Airlines' help after her luggage was accidentally sent to the Bahamas while she was in Montreal for the Canadian Open. Williams said that she is a regular flier with American Airlines and even a member of the million-mile club. However, the blunder on the airline's side left her without her belongings for three days.

The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram that she had spent all her unlimited calling minutes trying to contact airline support to resolve the issue, but to no avail. She joked that calling American Airlines is now her full-time job and hoped to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"Dear American Airlines, I love flying with you all. I'm even in the million-mile club! I'm not sure why you sent my bags to the Bahamas when I was traveling to Montreal. Now I have a match today. I've been trying to get my bags for 3 days now. I think I have spent all my unlimited minutes calling you all, which has become my full-time job day and night. This has so much fun!" Venus Williams wrote.

Venus Williams' Instagram Story

Venus Williams entered the main draw of the Canadian Open via a wildcard. She will face No. 13 seed and fellow American Madison Keys in the first round on August 7. Both women have faced each other on five occasions on the WTA Tour, with Keys leading the head-to-head 3-2. Madison Keys won their last encounter at the 2019 Western & Southern Open in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Williams' best performance at the Canadian Open came in 2014, when she reached the final as an unseeded player, losing to No. 3 seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the title match, 6-4, 6-2.

"I really fought my utmost to be here" - Venus Williams ahead of Canadian Open

Venus Williams

Before beginning her campaign at the Canadian Open, Venus Williams sat down with the media for the pre-tournament press conference. She highlighted that she has been working hard to get in her best physical shape, including icing, therapy, and even praying.

"I feel like it's been too long. I really fought my utmost to be here. Icing five times a day, therapy three times a day, praying, all sorts of interventions," Williams said.

At 43 years of age, Williams still competes at the highest level and even registered a couple of wins on the 2023 WTA Tour. The seven-time Grand Slam champion defeated Katie Volynets in the opening round of the Auckland Open in January and bettered Camila Giorgi in the Birmingham Classic first round in June.

Williams reflected upon her love for tennis and admitted that she could have been doing a lot of other things than putting in hours of training at her age. The American legend stated that continuing to play is a conscious choice, and training is probably the hardest part.

"I could be doing a bunch of other things besides hours of training, and there's a lot of fun things to do. So continuing to make that choice, to put in hour after hour is probably the toughest part," Williams said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"