"Calm down, not engaged" - Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter hilariously celebrates their 4th anniversary

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been together for four years now, and the Brit recently shared a funny message to celebrate their anniversary.

Although the exact timeline of De Minaur and Boulter's relationship is unclear, Boulter confirmed in March 2021 that they had been together for a year. Since then, they have been frequently seen together at tournaments, supporting each other and often sharing their affection on social media.

On March 22, Katie Boulter celebrated four years of her relationship with De Minaur on Instagram. She posted a picture from their recent appearance at the Taste of Tennis event during the 2024 Miami Open.

She also jokingly clarified that the ring she was wearing in the picture wasn't an engagement ring.

"4 years with you ♥️ (calm down, not engaged 😂 just the only finger that ring fits.)," Boulter wrote on Instagram.

2024 has been a special year for Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur, as both of them have attained major career milestones.

De Minaur broke into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time by defending his title at the ATP 500 Mexican Open in Acapulco. Meanwhile, Boulter secured the biggest title of her career at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Their victories happened just a day apart.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter to compete in Miami Open 2024

The couple pictured at the Taste Of Tennis event

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are set to compete at the 2024 Miami Open next. De Minaur is seeded No. 9 while Boulter is seeded No. 24. The Brit has already started her campaign in the tournament.

Having received a first-round bye, Boulter faced wildcard Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round. The 27-year-old won the first set tiebreaker 7-6(5) against the Czech prodigy. However, early in the second set, Fruhvirtova retired from the contest, handing her opponent the victory.

She will next face No. 11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round on March 24. The two ladies last competed against each other at the San Diego Open earlier this year, where Boulter came back from a set down to oust the Brazilian.

Alex de Minaur hasn't started his singles campaign at the Miami Open yet. The Aussie will either face Alexandre Muller or Kwon Soon-woo in the second round on March 22. However, he competed in the doubles with compatriot Rinky Hijikata but lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round.