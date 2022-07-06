Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin to become 4th British man to reach Wimbledon semifinals in the Open Era

Cameron Norrie found a way to rally past former World No. 7 David Goffin in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The ninth-seed Brit beat the unseeded Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday to advance to his first Major semifinal.

In doing so, Norrie became the first Briton since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the semifinals at SW19. He’s also only the fourth Brit to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open Era, with Roger Taylor (1970, 1973) and Tim Henman (1998-99, 2001-02) being the other two.

The only other active British men to advance this far at any Major are Murray and Kyle Edmund.

@atptour @ATPMediaInfo #Wimbledon 4- Cameron #Norrie is the fourth British male player in the Open Era to reach the Semifinals in Wimbledon after Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray. Fab Four. 4- Cameron #Norrie is the fourth British male player in the Open Era to reach the Semifinals in Wimbledon after Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray. Fab Four.@atptour @ATPMediaInfo #Wimbledon https://t.co/Rn63zju5lv

The 26-year-old, who will now play six-time champion Novak Djokovic for a spot in the championship match, is looking forward to his semifinal clash.

“Yeah, it's great to hear this [getting through to the semifinals] but it only gets tougher, you know. I'm gonna enjoy that and take it to him [Novak Djokovic] and, hopefully, you guys [the crowd] can get behind me again. I'm sure you will. Looking forward to it, I can't enjoy [this win] too much now. [I’ll] just get ready for the Novak in a couple of days,” Norrie said.

“He was moving me, playing really good & I couldn't find my game & thanks to the you guys I managed to stay as patient as I could” - Cameron Norrie on win over Goffin

Riding a passionate wave of support from an adoring crowd, Cameron Norrie held his nerve throughout a closely-fought final set to clinch victory in a quarterfinal where both players gave it their all.

The Brit is now 4-4 in five-setters, having also rallied from two sets to one down against Jaume Munar in the second round.

#Wimbledon A new national hero has emerged A new national hero has emerged 👏#Wimbledon https://t.co/M6Q6GbeS59

Speaking in his post-match on-court interview, Norrie acknowledged the motivation he got from the stands to get past his Belgian opponent.

“Honestly, [I’m] speechless. It just wasn't going my way from the beginning and wasn't feeling good and feeling the ball and that was all credit to David. He was moving me, playing really good and I couldn't find my game and then thanks to you guys I managed to stay as patient as I could. I was all just adrenaline and I just used my legs at the end and tried to put the ball in the court. In the end, it is great to go over the line, for sure,” Norrie said.

“Just winning a match like this, I’m in shock. I don’t know what to say now. But just straight flashbacks to all the hard work, all the preseasons and all the sacrifices I’ve had to make. So it definitely pays off and it feels pretty good,” he added.

