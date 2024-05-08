Former Top 30 player Camila Giorgi has been named under the 'retired players' list on the ITIA website. She last played in the 2024 Miami Open but did not make a formal announcement about her retirement.

Born in Macerata, Italy, in 1991, Giorgi turned pro in 2006. She won her first ITF title in 2009 and continued her ascent into the tennis world by making her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the Wimbledon Championships in 2011.

Her fourth-round run at the Wimbledon in 2012 helped her make her WTA Top-100 debut. She made another Grand Slam fourth round at the 2013 US Open.

The Italian earned her first WTA title at the Topshelf Open in Rosmalen in 2015. In the same year, she made her Top-30 debut as well.

Giorgi's best Grand Slam finish came in 2018 when she reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The biggest title of her career came in 2021 when she won the Canadian Open in Montreal, beating the likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Karolina Pliskova on her way to the triumph.

The 32-year-old, who was last seen playing in the Miami Open, seems to have retired quietly without making a fuss.

The ITIA website shows her name listed under the 'retired players'. Giorgi seems to have registered her retirement on May 7, 2024.

Camila Giorgi last faced Iga Swiatek in the second round of the Miami Open

Camila Giorgi's 2024 season began in Brisbane where she defeated American Peyton Stearns in three sets 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. In the second round, she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

The Italian's Australian Open campaign was shortlived as well. She was drawn against former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka and faced defeat in the first round.

Next, she participated in the WTA 500 tournament in Linz, Austria. Giorgi faced a tough time there as well with a first-round defeat against Clara Tauson.

In March, Girogi faced a second-round exit in the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open.

Her last match was against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open in the second round. Giorgi was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by the Pole.