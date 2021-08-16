Camila Giorgi after winning her biggest career title in Montreal: "It's just amazing and I'm very happy"

Camila Giorgi produced an assured performance on Sunday to capture her biggest career title at the 2021 National Bank Open in Montreal. Playing her first final since 2019, the Italian fought past Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to capture her maiden WTA 1000 trophy.

Giorgi arrived at the tournament in good form, having reached the semifinals in Eastbourne and the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. She continued in the same vein throughout the week, racing to the semifinals without dropping a single set.

The Italian will return to the top 50 of the world rankings on Monday, and during her post-match presser she credited her win to the years of hard work she has put in as well as her self-belief. Giorgi also clarified that while she may not be the most expressive player on the court, she is still "very emotional".

"I really think I was very emotional inside," Giorgi said in response to a question about why she didn't show much emotion after winning the match. "Of course, I'm not the one that shows a lot. [...] it's just amazing and I'm very happy for what I did this week."

Camila Giorgi went on to speak at length about the support of her father, who doubles up as her coach too.

"I [have] been working all my life with my father," Giorgi said. "He's always been with me all the time. We are working hours and hours in the court. Of course, the results should come. I believed it and he believed it, too."

It’s a C̶i̶n̶d̶e̶r̶e̶l̶l̶a̶ Camila story ✨



Camila Giorgi a connu une semaine parfaite à l’#OBN21 pic.twitter.com/3ZxFpyQEop — Omnium Banque Nationale (@OBNmontreal) August 15, 2021

On being asked the secret behind her success in recent weeks, Giorgi said that she was not doing anything very different but was just focusing on staying physically fit. The 29-year-old, who has endured some tough injuries over the course of her long career, added that she has been able sustain her level for longer periods this year.

"I think it just amazing that [the title] came," Giorgi said. "I think I didn't have opportunity in these years. I have many injuries. I think this year I was more able to play, being physically well. I was sure one day could come."

"I dedicate [this win] to my father because he dedicate many hours to me" - Camila Giorgi

Giorgi with the winner's trophy at the final presentation ceremony.

Camila Giorgi dedicated her win to her father Sergio Giorgi, who has been her coach since she started playing tennis. The Italian believes the only reason she has been able to reach this level is because of her father's dedication towards her tennis over the years.

"I think this week was amazing week," Giorgi said. "Very happy to have this gift. Actually I dedicate to [my father] because I have this for me because he dedicate many hours to me [...] when you dedicate all your work, I think one day comes beautiful things, you know?"

Giorgi's father was not present courtside for the National Bank Open to celebrate the win, but that absence didn't bother her much. The 29-year-old added that the two were communicating throughout the week and that her father made sure to send in his inputs before every match.

"We talk a hundred times per day even FaceTime or calls. This is no problems. I believe the distance, it's fine," Giorgi said on being asked about her father's absence. "He's always with me. Before the match, after the match, before practice, after practice. We was talking about tactical and everything."

"But it's fine for one week," she added. "We work all day together. We travel all the time together. I think just we are like amazing team, amazing. He's amazing."

Sergio Giorgi, Camila Girogi's father and coach.

Giorgi also revealed she spoke to her father after the win, and that he was "very happy". She added that they have plans to celebrate as soon as they get together.

"We put all the work together all these years," Giorgi said. "Imagine, like 25 years working together. I think it just amazing. Yes, as soon as we going to see each other, we going to enjoy, of course."

