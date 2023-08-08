Martina Navratilova has urged American No. 1 Jessica Pegula to have a little more belief in her attacking game, the only minor flaw in her otherwise brilliant game according to the veteran.

Pegula became the new World No. 3 on Monday, now trailing only Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA rankings. One step behind the 29-year-old is former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Speaking to the WTA Tour about her thoughts on the women's field at the 2023 Canadian Open taking place this week, Navratilova proclaimed that Pegula could beat the top players if only she did not play so defensive a game.

Asserting that no one won a Grand Slam by being defensive all the time, the 18-time Grand Slam champion hoped Pegula would look to Elina Svitolina for inspiration and come out of her comfort zone. The Ukrainian, who returned after a lengthy maternity break earlier this year, has been on a roll since, reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals of Wimbledon.

"I still think she can beat these elite women if she can just find a little more belief in her attacking game. You’re not going to win a major strictly playing defense. She needs to get outside of her comfort zone the way [Elina] Svitolina has been doing,” Martina Navratilova said.

Pegula, incidentally, fell in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last month, despite being a break up in the deciding set against eventual winner Marketa Vondrousova. The American is yet to reach a Major semifinal in her career, which Navratilova believed could form a "scar tissue" if the trend continues.

The former World No. 1 reckons it is only a mental issue for Pegula and nothing technical. In fact, Navratilova asserted that the World No. 3 has improved that side of her game by leaps and bounds in the last few years and professed confidence in her ability to rise even further in the coming days.

“She was up 4-1 in the third set against [Marketa] Vondrousova in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, and now she’s 0-6 in major quarters. The more that happens, the greater the scar tissue builds up. It becomes a mental thing. Jessie has improved so much -- if you saw her five years ago you wouldn’t have pegged her as a Top 5 player," Martina Navratilova said.

"It’s a complete unknown -- how will she react to having this target on her back?" - Martina Navratilova on Marketa Vondrousova

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Speaking of the woman who beat Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Marketa Vondrousova, Martina Navratilova wondered how the Czech would deal with having a target on her back at the Canadian Open.

The reigning Wimbledon champion is a complete "unknown" according to the American, who also noted that Vondrousova could trouble opponents with her loopy forehands and slice shots that bounced low. Now that she is a top 10 player, the 18-time Grand Slam champion wanted Marketa Vondrousova to reach at least the fourth round in Montreal this week.

“It’s a complete unknown -- how will she react to having this target on her back? How will she handle it? With her strokes, that loopy forehand that bounces up high -- opponents don’t like that -- she’s got a nice slice that bounces low," Martina Navratilova said.

"People don’t like that, either. Backhand as solid as a rock. I think with a better serve she’d have better results on the hard courts. She’s Top 10 now; I’d like to see her get to the fourth round at least,” she added.