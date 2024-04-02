"Can I borrow"- Danielle Collins gushes over Jessica Pegula's outfit at Charleston Open party, seeks permission from American to sport it herself

Former World No. 7 Danielle Collins recently expressed her admiration for Jessica Pegula's stylish outfit at the Charleston Open player party.

With the hardcourt season coming to an end, the tennis carnival will now shift to the clay courts, starting at the Charleston Open 2024. While Collins ticked off a sensational title-winning run in the Miami Open, Pegula reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in a close three-set bout.

Amidst the festivities in Charleston, participants were spotted enjoying some quality time off the court at the event's annual players' party. Taking note of Pegula's fashionable black outfit at the party, Collins casually sought permission from the American to don it herself.

"Can I borrow your outfit," Danielle Collins commented on the post

Danielle Collins praises Jessica Pegula's outfit

Pegula and Collins are established players on tour and are known to share a friendly relationship off the court. The duo have faced each other five times on the main tour, with Pegula dominating their head-to-head battle 5-0.

The World No. 5 recently felicitated Collins on her impressive title triumph in the Miami Open, which marked the biggest victory of her career. She reacted to a post made by the official social media handle of the WTA with Collins' initials 'DC' and a fire emoji next to it.

Expand Tweet

Former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens also congratulated Collins on capturing the first WTA 1000 title of her career.

"We love to see it!!!!!!! Congratulations Danielle," Sloane Stephens wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

"Are you really sure you want to retire?" - Chris Evert urges Danielle Collins to reconsider her retirement plans at the end of the year

Collins at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 15

Tennis legend Chris Evert has urged Danielle Collins to reconsider her retirement plans in light of the American's fabulous title-triumph in the Miami Open last week.

After a mediocre start to her campaign in 2024, Collins announced her plans to retire by the end of the season. However, she took the tennis fraternity by storm in Miami by cruising past the competition and capturing her first title in almost three years.

Noticing the high level of tennis showcased by American, 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert not only congratulated Collins but also raised question marks on her decision to retire.

"A big Hug and Congratulations to Danielle Collins in winning the #MiamiOpen. Spectacular play throughout the whole tournament….but…."Are you really sure you want to retire?", Chris Evert wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday

Expand Tweet

While Collins is yet to make a comment on Evert's post, she has lamented her reasons previously for making this call.

"I'm living with a chronic inflammatory disease that affects your ability to get pregnant. That's a deeply personal situation," Danielle Collins said

The 30-year-old appreciated the questions in regards to her retirement, but stayed firm on her stance and requested people to support her call.

"No, I'm not (smiling). Thank you, though. I feel like all of these questions are coming from such a good place, because I feel like a lot of people would like to continue seeing me play well," Danielle Collins clarified in her post-match press conference.

"But like I said, I have some health challenges, and with those health challenges, it makes things for me away from the court a little more difficult. I hope everyone can respect that. It's a very emotional and personal thing. Yeah," she added.