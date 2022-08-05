“Can you imagine going against Nadal? The intimidation factor has to be HUGE" - Fans react to Francisco Cerundolo's experience on facing Rafael Nadal at 2022 Wimbledon

Franciso Cerundolo faced Rafael Nadal in the first round at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. After the grasscourt Slam was stripped of ranking points this year, Cerundolo admitted that he was hoping to face either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. The youngster went down 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 against the mighty Spaniard.

Speaking to La Nacion about his Centre Court debut, the Argentine recalled the daunting aura of the 22-time Grand Slam Champion.

"Half an hour before the game I started to feel nervous. And since I walked from the locker room to the court, passing through the internal corridors, I felt that Rafa was walking [behind me], that he was sighing in my ear. I felt that a lion was coming," said the 23-year-old.

Tennis fans on social media were quick to empathize with Cerundolo’s narrative. Twitter users acknowledged the significance of the encounter as the youngster faced Rafael Nadal for the first time in his career.

“Can you imagine going against Nadal? The intimidation factor has to be HUGE. As the opponent you know he's clutch, that he won't tire, or check out mentally.. and then on top of all that you have to deal w his groundstrokes and movement,” one fan noted.

Equals Peace @equals_peace @gigicat7_ Can you imagine going against Nadal? The intimidation factor has to be HUGE. As the opponent you know he's clutch, that he won't tire, or check out mentally.. and then on top of all that you have to deal w his groundstrokes and movement. @gigicat7_ Can you imagine going against Nadal? The intimidation factor has to be HUGE. As the opponent you know he's clutch, that he won't tire, or check out mentally.. and then on top of all that you have to deal w his groundstrokes and movement.

Another fan appreciated the Argentine’s performance against Nadal.

“Cerendulo gave him one of his toughest matches there. That kid can play.”

Here are some more reactions:

Sethu Raja @Sethu189 @gigicat7_ Oh my word! I could imagine how it felt! Rafa was kind of warming up and then walking like a lion @gigicat7_ Oh my word! I could imagine how it felt! Rafa was kind of warming up and then walking like a lion

anette marquez @laWeraTururu @equals_peace @gigicat7_ And the crowd behind him. It really must feel like going in a cage against a beast. @equals_peace @gigicat7_ And the crowd behind him. It really must feel like going in a cage against a beast.

Trader McGavin @TraderMcGavin1 @gigicat7_ This is how you lose before stepping on the court @gigicat7_ This is how you lose before stepping on the court 😂

Magda @Magdalenkos @gigicat7_ With that attitude it's no surprise that they can't win with them. Next Gen is a weak era. @gigicat7_ With that attitude it's no surprise that they can't win with them. Next Gen is a weak era.

Altera Punicea @Altera_Punicea

wow!

Just

wow!

I can feel it now

That's the best description of Rafa

ever.

Words are now over. @gigicat7_ Did he say thatwow!Justwow!I can feel it nowThat's the best description of Rafaever.Words are now over. @gigicat7_ Did he say thatwow! Justwow!I can feel it now That's the best description of Rafaever.Words are now over.

"Unless I try to win every tournament that is left, it’s probably going to be Rafa" – Daniil Medvedev on his and Rafael Nadal's race for year-end No. 1 spot

Medvedev weighed in on his chances of staying at the top at the end of the season

Daniil Medvedev has tipped Rafael Nadal to end the year as the World No. 1. The current World No. 1vpresently leads the men’s tally with 7625 points, while Nadal is ranked No. 3 with 6165 points.

However, the Russian has to defend more than 4000 points from his wins at the Canadian Open and the US Open last year as well as his run to the finals at the Paris Masters and Nitto ATP finals.

The Spaniard, meanwhile, will lose next to no points, having missed the second half of 2021 due to injury.

Speaking to ATP Tour.com, Medvedev weighed in on his chances of staying at the top at the end of the season.

“Depends also the moment because I know at the end of the year, unless I try to win every tournament that is left, it’s probably going to be Rafa [Nadal] for [year-end No.1]. But at the same time, I can keep it for quite a long time I feel like if I play good here in the [North American hard-court swing]”.

This puts Rafael Nadal in a favorable spot to clinch the year-end No. 1 for the sixth time in his career. The Spaniard last ended the year ranked No. 1 in 2019

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far