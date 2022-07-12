"Can we all just agree that Dominic Thiem winning tennis matches is actually good for the game?" - Tennis fans ecstatic after Austrian records first ATP win in 14 months

Dominic Thiem put an end to his six-match losing streak on the ATP Tour this season in style, defeating Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) in the first round of the 2022 Swedish Open.
Having returned from a wrist injury he sustained last year at the Mallorcan Open, the former World No. 3 failed to get past the first round of any tournament at the ATP level in the last few months, falling time and again after valiant displays.
While most fans were optimistic about the Austrian's chances, the prolonged wait for the 28-year-old's comeback victory was starting to become concerning even to the most loyal of his supporters.
But this most recent triumph put all those concerns to bed, as Thiem's supporters flocked to social media to celebrate the long sought-after win. Users on Twitter were almost as ecstatic as the former US Open winner himself at the sight of his win, remarking that he deserved every bit of the victory.
Several fans were of the opinion that tennis needed a healthy Thiem more than anything else, with many praising the former World No. 3 for hanging in there despite his poor run of results in the days preceding the win.
"OK, but can we all just agree that Dominic Thiem winning tennis matches is ACTUALLY good for the game?" one fan tweeted.
"So, so happy. First ATP win in 14 months to this very day and a hard fought win over a not so easy opponent at all. To hear the commies say things like 'the FH is no longer a liability', 'vintage Dominic Thiem is back' and 'he's a winner again' is music to the ears," another user wrote.
"This win should get Dominic Thiem going. The game was pretty much there, but it was just about getting over the finish line. The sport needs him to get back to the top," one account posted.
"What a sight to behold. 1st ATP Win for Thiem in 14 months. Domiiiiiii," another fan tweeted.
Dominic Thiem takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Swedish Open
Following his victory over Emil Ruusuvuori, Dominic Thiem will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the 2022 Swedish Open. The Spaniard, seeded fourth in the tournament, received a bye in the first round.
Bautista Agut has a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head against the Austrian, and also won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Qatar Open. However, this is the first time the duo are facing off against each other on clay. A victory against Baustista Agut is likely to pit Thiem against another specialist, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, in the quarterfinals.