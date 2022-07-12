"Can we all just agree that Dominic Thiem winning tennis matches is actually good for the game?" - Tennis fans ecstatic after Austrian records first ATP win in 14 months

Dominic Thiem put an end to his six-match losing streak on the ATP Tour this season in style, defeating Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) in the first round of the 2022 Swedish Open.

Having returned from a wrist injury he sustained last year at the Mallorcan Open, the former World No. 3 failed to get past the first round of any tournament at the ATP level in the last few months, falling time and again after valiant displays.

While most fans were optimistic about the Austrian's chances, the prolonged wait for the 28-year-old's comeback victory was starting to become concerning even to the most loyal of his supporters.

But this most recent triumph put all those concerns to bed, as Thiem's supporters flocked to social media to celebrate the long sought-after win. Users on Twitter were almost as ecstatic as the former US Open winner himself at the sight of his win, remarking that he deserved every bit of the victory.

Several fans were of the opinion that tennis needed a healthy Thiem more than anything else, with many praising the former World No. 3 for hanging in there despite his poor run of results in the days preceding the win.

"OK, but can we all just agree that Dominic Thiem winning tennis matches is ACTUALLY good for the game?" one fan tweeted.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 OK, but can we all just agree that Dominic Thiem winning tennis matches is ACTUALLY good for the game? OK, but can we all just agree that Dominic Thiem winning tennis matches is ACTUALLY good for the game?

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Dominic Thiem wins again on ATP tour! He scores big one vs Emil Ruusuvuori in 3 sets. Keep going Domi! 1st victory since 426 days!Dominic Thiem wins again on ATP tour! He scores big one vs Emil Ruusuvuori in 3 sets. Keep going Domi! 1st victory since 426 days! 🙌Dominic Thiem wins again on ATP tour! He scores big one vs Emil Ruusuvuori in 3 sets. Keep going Domi! https://t.co/WditEf3xMH

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast “Dominic Thiem wins his first ATP Tour match in 14 months.”



Now there’s a sentence which can help you overcome those post Wimbledon blues. “Dominic Thiem wins his first ATP Tour match in 14 months.” Now there’s a sentence which can help you overcome those post Wimbledon blues.

"So, so happy. First ATP win in 14 months to this very day and a hard fought win over a not so easy opponent at all. To hear the commies say things like 'the FH is no longer a liability', 'vintage Dominic Thiem is back' and 'he's a winner again' is music to the ears," another user wrote.

tash @natxshap To hear the commies say things like 'the FH is no longer a liability', 'vintage Dominic Thiem is back' and 'he's a winner again' is music to the ears So, so happy. First ATP win in 14 months to this very day and a hard fought win over a not so easy opponent at allTo hear the commies say things like 'the FH is no longer a liability', 'vintage Dominic Thiem is back' and 'he's a winner again' is music to the ears So, so happy. First ATP win in 14 months to this very day and a hard fought win over a not so easy opponent at all 💜 To hear the commies say things like 'the FH is no longer a liability', 'vintage Dominic Thiem is back' and 'he's a winner again' is music to the ears 🎶🎾 https://t.co/yH2OZS3SaH

Pamela Maldonado @pamelam35



Defeats Emil Ruusuvuori in the opening round of the Swedish Open on clay.



Once ranked No. 3 is now No. 336 after out months from wrist surgery. Ten straight losses. Finally gets one



Let the comeback begin! Dominic Thiem gets his FIRST ATP win since last May!!Defeats Emil Ruusuvuori in the opening round of the Swedish Open on clay.Once ranked No. 3 is now No. 336 after out months from wrist surgery. Ten straight losses. Finally gets oneLet the comeback begin! Dominic Thiem gets his FIRST ATP win since last May!!Defeats Emil Ruusuvuori in the opening round of the Swedish Open on clay.Once ranked No. 3 is now No. 336 after out months from wrist surgery. Ten straight losses. Finally gets one 👊Let the comeback begin! https://t.co/8u15DrAm5Y

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis The Winning Thiem!



Dominic Thiem's long, long road back to his best tennis arrives at one of the most important milestones of his journey, an ATP-level match win against a tough opponent.



Thiem goes the distance to get the win against Emil Ruusuvuori, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in 2h37m The Winning Thiem!Dominic Thiem's long, long road back to his best tennis arrives at one of the most important milestones of his journey, an ATP-level match win against a tough opponent.Thiem goes the distance to get the win against Emil Ruusuvuori, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in 2h37m https://t.co/9b8LKllQz6

"This win should get Dominic Thiem going. The game was pretty much there, but it was just about getting over the finish line. The sport needs him to get back to the top," one account posted.

Srihari @srihariravi12 This win should get Dominic Thiem going. The game was pretty much there, but it was just about getting over the finish line.



The sport needs him to get back to the top. And for me personally, I would love to see more Thiem vs Medvedev encounters. Crazy how we've just had 5 This win should get Dominic Thiem going. The game was pretty much there, but it was just about getting over the finish line.The sport needs him to get back to the top. And for me personally, I would love to see more Thiem vs Medvedev encounters. Crazy how we've just had 5

Waluigi IRL @NoBSRussian Thiem winning a match might be better than anything that happened at this year's wimbledon Thiem winning a match might be better than anything that happened at this year's wimbledon 😭

"What a sight to behold. 1st ATP Win for Thiem in 14 months. Domiiiiiii," another fan tweeted.

Vansh @vanshv2k What a sight to behold. 1st ATP Win for Thiem in 14 months. Domiiiiiii What a sight to behold. 1st ATP Win for Thiem in 14 months. Domiiiiiii https://t.co/V6r8GEg2Wm

Krista @BwehRublev DOMINIC THIEM WINS ATP MATCH FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MAY 2021 AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

EVERYBODY CHEERED EVERYBODY LIKED THAT DOMINIC THIEM WINS ATP MATCH FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MAY 2021 AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAEVERYBODY CHEERED EVERYBODY LIKED THAT

Stephen Boughton @theslicestephen



On the right track Dominic Thiem! Wins first tour level match in over a year vs Ruusuvuori in Bastaad.On the right track Dominic Thiem! Wins first tour level match in over a year vs Ruusuvuori in Bastaad. On the right track 🚊

Dominic Thiem takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Swedish Open

Dominic Thiem locks horns with Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Swedish Open

Following his victory over Emil Ruusuvuori, Dominic Thiem will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the 2022 Swedish Open. The Spaniard, seeded fourth in the tournament, received a bye in the first round.

Bautista Agut has a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head against the Austrian, and also won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Qatar Open. However, this is the first time the duo are facing off against each other on clay. A victory against Baustista Agut is likely to pit Thiem against another specialist, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, in the quarterfinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far