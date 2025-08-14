"Can Naomi Osaka act like an adult?" - Former American pro strongly condemns Japanese's controversial Canadian Open act

Former World No. 1, Naomi Osaka, has recently concluded her 2025 Canadian Open title journey with a loss to the rising talent, Victoria Mboko in the final. The former's controversial post-game speech has subsequently garnered a reaction from former World No. 11 tennis player, Sam Querrey.

In her 2025 season, the Chūō-ku, Osaka native reached the final of the Auckland Open and clinched her first title since 2021 by winning the WTA 125 Open de Saint-Malo tournament. She defeated five players, including former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina and former World No. 15 Clara Tauson, to reach the final of the 2025 Canadian Open. Osaka lost the final to 18-year-old Victoria Mboko 6-2, 4-6, 1-6.

During her post-match speech, Naomi Osaka did not mention Mboko, which garnered a reaction from the winner of 10 ATP singles titles, Sam Querrey. He shared his thoughts during his recent appearance on the 'Nothing Major Show' podcast.

"Can Osaka just like act like an adult for 5 minutes? Just give a nice speech, fake it for a minute and then move on to the locker room. It drives me nuts... She is also going to make $30 million, you can’t just shy away from that. Give a decent speech, congratulate your opponent," he shared. (16:20 onwards)

He continued,

"But having said that, great week for Osaka. She hasn’t been playing great, there has been little signs here and there but to make a final... she can go to the US Open now and make a run to the semis, finals or maybe win it."

However, later through her social media post, Naomi Osaka apologised to Victoria Mboko following her final speech misstep.

Naomi Osaka on her 2025 Canadian Open success due to her new coach

Naomi Osaka at TENNIS: AUG 07 National Bank Open - Source: Getty

After parting ways with the former head coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Osaka hired Iga Swiatek's former coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski. Their partnership gave impressive results, which were reflected in her 2025 Canadian Open run. Osaka said (via Tennis World):

"Honestly, I think for me what's working well is I am very confident in my fitness. I'm really comfortable just getting balls back now, and I really enjoy Tomasz. I enjoy his coaching style. He's very direct and to the point."

Naomi Osaka is the winner of seven career singles titles and the first Japanese player to clinch a Major singles title.

