Can Rafael Nadal become the oldest winner of the French Open?

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in a four-set epic to book a place in the last four of the French Open. Nadal is on track to become the French Open champion for an unprecedented 14th time. The Spaniard would also become the oldest player to win the French Open, breaking the record set by Andres Gimeno.

TennisNow @Tennis_Now Andrés Gimeno



The Hall of Fame legend has passed away at age 82.



The former world No. 3 made history when he won the 1972 French Open at age 34 and 9 months—becoming the oldest first-time men's Grand Slam champion.



tennisnow.com/Blogs/NET-POST… RIPAndrés GimenoThe Hall of Fame legend has passed away at age 82.The former world No. 3 made history when he won the 1972 French Open at age 34 and 9 months—becoming the oldest first-time men's Grand Slam champion. RIP 🙏 Andrés GimenoThe Hall of Fame legend has passed away at age 82.The former world No. 3 made history when he won the 1972 French Open at age 34 and 9 months—becoming the oldest first-time men's Grand Slam champion.tennisnow.com/Blogs/NET-POST… https://t.co/swnQcB8Fvo

Andres Gimeno won the French Open in 1972 at the age of 34 years, nine months and 19 days. Nadal can beat that record by a margin of fifteen months at 36 years, zero months and three days.

Rafael Nadal lifted his first French Open title in 2005. Since turning 30, the "King of Clay" has triumphed at Roland Garros four times in addition to winning two US Opens and one Australian Open title.

The fifth seed will face Alexander Zverev in his 15th semifinal appearance at the French Open.

The Spaniard did not win any Grand Slams in 2021 but made a resounding comeback to win a record-extending 21st Major title at the 2022 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal could become 4th oldest Slam winner, Ken Rosewell holds the record

If Nadal triumphs in Paris, he will become the fourth oldest winner of a Grand Slam. Only two players have won a Grand Slam aged 36 or older: Roger Federer and Ken Rosewell.

Ken Rosewell is the oldest winner of a Grand Slam title. He won the 1972 Australian Open at 37 years, one month and 24 days. The Australian tennis legend is an eight-time Grand Slam champion and won the Davis Cup four times. He is also regarded as the greatest tennis player to have never won a Wimbledon title.

Federer, meanwhile, won the 2018 Australian Open aged 36 years, five months and seven days.

Brian @MrBrian1961 Today's 5* tennis birthday is the legendary Ken Rosewell, 87, Sydney, Australia. Pro: 1956-80. 8-times Grand Slam singles champion. Davis Cup winner 4-times. The greatest player never to win Wimbledon. Married, 1 child. COYS Today's 5* tennis birthday is the legendary Ken Rosewell, 87, Sydney, Australia. Pro: 1956-80. 8-times Grand Slam singles champion. Davis Cup winner 4-times. The greatest player never to win Wimbledon. Married, 1 child. COYS https://t.co/Xxrim1IRuZ

If Nadal wins Roland Garros this year, the Spaniard will extend his lead in the Grand Slam race. A 14th French Open title will also equal Nadal's tally of Paris Majors with Pete Sampras' total Slam tally, who is fourth on the leaderboard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far