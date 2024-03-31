"Can't believe I messed this" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian laments as his pancake avatar of American goes horribly wrong

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's attempt at creating a pancake avatar of his wife went horribly wrong. The Reddit co-founder lamented about his failed attempt as he shared it with his followers on social media.

Ohanian has turned making pancakes for his family into a tradition. He frequently shares images and videos of his creations. The 40-year-old was inspired by his father Chris, who treated the Ohanian family to pancakes every Sunday during the Reddit co-founder's childhood. Ohanian has kept the 'Papa Pancakes' tradition going.

However, the entrepreneur's latest pancake experiment did not go quite as planned. This time around, Ohanian made a pancake featuring an avatar of wife Serena Williams. The avatar resembled the 23-time Grand Slam winner during her peak years in tennis and even featured a Wilson racquet.

Unfortunately, Ohanian made a mistake when he flipped the pancake. As a result, the pancake ended up looking messy and broken. The 40-year-old shared an image of the pancake on social media with the caption:

"Can't believe I messed this flip up!"

Serena Williams was in attendance at the Miami Open to watch Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov

Williams recently attended the Miami Open men's singles semifinal matches featuring Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov. While Sinner faced Daniil Medvedev, Williams' friend Dimitrov was up against Alexander Zverev.

The 42-year-old interacted with Sinner following the Italian's one-sided win over Medvedev. Williams also caught up with Dimitrov, who defeated Zverev to set up a final against Sinner.

During Williams' interaction with Sinner, the eight-time Miami Open champion told the Italian that she wished her forehand was like his. Williams also congratulated Sinner for his maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, where he came back from two sets down to beat Medvedev.

"I wish I hit my forehand like that. Seriously, the racquet speed, the power, I was like 'Wow, night and day.' You're unbelievable. Congrats on Australia," Williams told Sinner (via ATPTour.com).

Dimitrov was also asked about his interaction with Williams following his semifinal win over Zverev. The Bulgarian told the press he maintains almost regular contact with the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

"We nearly speak on a daily basis. She said, ‘I'm gonna come watch’. I was like, ‘Okay.’ It's always very humbling to have such a supporter in your corner and she came, we had a little chat. I remember she was even here when I had my first Top 10 win. It was a very nice moment. I think we both remember that. It's friendship, man. I think this is the best part," Dimitrov said during a press conference (via ATPTour.com).

