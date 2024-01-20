Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently expressed his dismay at Sports Illustrated's staff being laid off by their publisher on Friday (January 20).

According to Front, Authentic Brands Group has prematurely terminated its 10-year contract with Sports Illustrated. The American organization had taken over the helm of the print and digital magazine in 2019.

Tennis was widely covered by Sports Illustrated since its inception in 1954. Upset with the imminent dissolution of the company, Alexis Ohanian took to his Instagram stories to pay his tributes.

The American entrepreneur uploaded a photo of the 1999 issue of the sports magazine, the front cover of which featured an 18-year-old Serena Williams with the headline: "Little Sister, BIG HIT".

"Can't believe it's over. RIP @sportsillustrated," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams won 23 Major titles during her illustrious career, which made her a hit with Sports Illustrated. The American was featured in the magazine's Swimsuit Issue three times: in 2003, 2004, and 2017.

Aside from Ohanian, many other fans paid homage to Sports Illustrated on social media. One of them praised long-time writer Jon Wertheim for a 2007 feature on MMA, eliciting a reply from the American journalist himself.

"Really appreciate that - thanks AH," Wertheim wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a fan praising his feature for SI.

A look at what Serena Williams is up to these days

Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis at the 2022 US Open

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has been enjoying her personal life since retiring from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open. The 42-year-old gave birth to her second daughter Adira River Ohanian last August and has been spending a lot of time with her family in their Florida home.

The American also has many avenues of work. She is in charge of her clothing line "S by Serena" and her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures", while also being a co-owner of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City FC.

More recently, Williams stunned at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York last November. She was presented the 'Fashion Icon' award for her attire choices over the years.

The 23-time Major winner's last career match came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Although Williams put up a good fight, she fell to a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 loss to the Aussie.

