"Can’t believe she said that" - Martina Navratilova reacts to American actress Susan Sarandon's controversial comments at pro-Palestinian rally

Martina Navratilova was surprised after learning about the controversial remarks made by American actress Susan Sarandon during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

Sarandon addressed the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict at the NYC rally on Friday, November 17. She stated that there is a fear among Jewish individuals in openly practicing their faith. She expressed that these people are now "getting a taste" of what it feels like to be a Muslim in America, who are frequently 'subjected to violence' due to their faith.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon said.

Susan Sarandon's remarks have sparked widespread outrage on social media and beyond. As a consequence of her comments, the 77-year-old New York-born actress was dropped by the talent agency, United Talent Agency (UTA).

Former World No. 1, Martina Navratilova took to social media and expressed her disbelief regarding the actress' remarks.

"I really can’t believe she said that… yikes…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova: “Aryna Sabalenka really came a really long way in terms of maintaining her composure, she needs to keep that going"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka had a brilliant season this year, winning titles at the Australian Open, Adelaide International 1, and Madrid Open. She also had good runs at the US Open, French Open as well as Wimbledon.

At the season-ending WTA Finals, Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals, where she faced Iga Swiatek. The 22-year-old Pole defeated Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 to move into the final, where she met Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek claimed the WTA Finals title and reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka. Martina Navratilova has been impressed with Belarusian's performances this year. She commended the 25-year-old for her achievements and also discussed areas where she could further enhance her game.

“At her best, Sabalenka can play you off the court with her powerful groundstrokes and serve. But I think she can still improve her movement a little bit, get quicker off the mark, find a little more explosion," Navratilova said, via WTATennis.

"She needs to focus on getting herself in position to hit those big balls -- because when she’s set, she’s deadly. So, going forward, I think she can move up to the ball quicker, get a little bit higher on the trajectory so she gets a higher point of contact with the ball," she added.

Navratilova has also emphasized that Sabalenka has made significant progress in maintaining her composure during challenging moments, and it is crucial for her to continue building on that foundation.

“Last year was a big one for Aryna; she really came a really long way in terms of maintaining her composure in difficult moments and the physical aspect, as well. She needs to keep that going," Martina Navratilova said.