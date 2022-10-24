"Can't believe Simona Halep would knowingly take a PED, she's just not that person" - Rennae Stubbs doubles down on Romanian's innocence after doping ban

Simona Halep, who is facing a provisional ban for testing positive for the banned substance Roxadustat, has found support from tennis coach and commentator Rennae Stubbs.

Stubbs tweeted that she couldn't believe the two-time Grand Slam champion would knowingly take performance-enhancing drugs. She further stated that despite not being fully aware of the circumstances, Darren Cahill's comments about Halep made it even more apparent that the player did not intentionally use the banned substance.

Thinking more about this situation, i just can’t believe @Simona_Halep would KNOWINGLY take a PED. I know i don’t know all of the circumstances but she’s just not that person. Reading @darren_cahill comments today makes it even more apparent to me. I hope it gets cleared up," Stubbs wrote.

Cahill, who coached Simona Halep from 2016 to 2018, and again from 2019 to September 2021, had earlier backed the Romanian, unambiguously stating that there was "no chance Simona knowingly or purposely took any substance on the banned list. None. Zero."

Via an elaborate and uninhibited social media post, the Aussie coach divulged that the Romanian always insisted on checking multiple times before using a supplement or a prescribed substance.

"She is an athlete that stressed about anything prescribed to her by a medical professional (which was rarely), or about any supplement that she used or considered. Simona wore out the words 'please double check this, triple check this to make sure it’s legal, safe and permitted. If you are not sure, I’m not taking it'," Cahill wrote.

Stubbs had earlier tweeted that she would reserve her thoughts on the matter until an investigation had been carried out.

"Hundred percent convinced that Simona Halep would never have done anything to to gain unfair advantage" - Former agent Virginia Ruzici

Simona Halep, who is coached by Patrick Mouratoglou, lost to Daria Snigur in the first round of the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep's friend and former agent Virginia Ruzici described the World No. 9 as a person of "impeccable sportsmanship, integrity and honesty," adding that she was "100% convinced that Simona would never have done anything to gain an unfair advantage."

"I have known Simona for a long time and worked with her for 14 years. In all this time, not only has she been an incredible athlete and champion but also a role model. Simona is a person of impeccable sportsmanship, integrity and honesty. I am deeply saddened by these developments and I am 100% convinced that Simona would never have done anything to gain an unfair advantage. I fully support Simona in her battle for truth and stand by her side," the 1978 French Open champion from Romania wrote.

While revealing details of the failed drug test from a sample that was collected during the US Open, Simona Halep asserted that she would "fight for the truth."

