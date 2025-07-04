"Can’t be that disrespectful to a Black woman, then adopt Black kids" - Fans slam Martina Navratilova & wife Julia over treatment of RHOM castmate

Tension flared up again in the Real Housewives of Miami world, as Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, threw a drink on fellow cast member Guerdy Abraira in the latest episode of Bravo reality show.

Lemigova was frustrated with Guerdy following their cruise trip. The moment has sparked outrage among fans, with many giving it a racial angle. Several of them sided with Guerdy and slammed the tennis legend and her wife. Some also involved Navratilova and how she allegedly used to behave against the Williams sisters (Serena and Venus Williams).

Here is the clip of the show:

"I don’t care you can’t be that disrespectful to a black woman then go adopt black kids WTF are you going to teach them ??? No seriously #RHOMiami #RHOM," one fan wrote.

"I’ll say it idgaf. Julia and Martina are not equip to raise black boys," another fan added. "Martina has a history of being particularly nasty to the Williams sisters can’t can’t tell you why (we know) and Julia couldn’t even control herself around a black cancer patient who’s in remission #RHOM."

"Its crazy how Julia is able to throw water on Guerdy an not one person reprimanded her! If she had done the dame she would be called she aggressive black woman !#rhom" one fan said.

"Julia and Martina adopting Black children when they treated their Black castmate like that is….wow. #RHOM," one fan commented.

"Two racist white women are privileged to adopt two black babies. The American way," one fan posted.

"So triggered by Julia’s behaviour, absolutely disgusting. Not one woman jumped in, gave Guerdy a tissue/towel or de-escalated the situation, in fact they enjoyed it. Shame on everyone and justice for Guerdy #RHOM," another fan posted.

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia and Guerdy share their version of the drink toss event

Both Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira had different ways of describing themselves after the incident. Julia defended her action and said that she let Guerdy get the better of her.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of RHOM, Guerdy said that it was disappointing on Julia's part to treat her like nothing. She said, via Reality Tea:

“I am actually sick to my stomach just thinking about it, because it was a physical, symbolic act, to degrade me to a level as if I was nothing. I’ve never felt that way before.”

The situation is taking a turn for the worse. Both are getting sick of each other and more explosions could be on the way for all we know.

