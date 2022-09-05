"Can’t be entertained by a player accused with domestic abuse" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' gesture following US Open 4R win against Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios reached the 2022 US Open quarterfinals with a stunning 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 fourth-round win against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night. The Australian's aggressive game helped him overcome the World No. 1 in two hours and 53 minutes and reach the last 16 in New York for the first time in his career.

After the match, Kyrgios asked his on-court interviewer if he was entertained, after mimicking the same with a gesture towards the crowd following his victory.

Tennis fans, however, were neither happy nor entertained by the 27-year-old for myriad reasons. One fan stated that she can never be entertained by someone accused of domestic violence. She alluded to the fact that he was charged with assaulting a former girlfriend and summoned to court to stand trial.

"No. I can’t be entertained by a player whom, in any another decent sports, would have been suspended being accused with domestic abuse," the tweet read.

A user stated her surprise, sarcastically, at the sport promoting an abuser.

"Tennis promoting another abuser, why am I not surprised," the fan wrote.

Kyrgios doesn't have the cleanest of records on the court. At Wimbledon and the US Open, he has been fined for spitting and swearing.

In light of this, another fan said she isn't entertained by someone who spits on other people.

"No he literally spits on people," the user wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

Emma S 🇫🇮 @EmmaSalley_



Daniil, lui, est divertissant. Il est drôle, insolent par moments mais connaît les limites. Il a un style unique et imprévisible. US Open Tennis @usopen Were you not entertained?! Were you not entertained?! https://t.co/lrYc5cDyfy Non. Il est accusé de violences conjugales. Il est violent envers les arbitres, ses adversaires, le public, son équipe. En plus c'est un servebot.Daniil, lui, est divertissant. Il est drôle, insolent par moments mais connaît les limites. Il a un style unique et imprévisible. twitter.com/usopen/status/… Non. Il est accusé de violences conjugales. Il est violent envers les arbitres, ses adversaires, le public, son équipe. En plus c'est un servebot.Daniil, lui, est divertissant. Il est drôle, insolent par moments mais connaît les limites. Il a un style unique et imprévisible. twitter.com/usopen/status/…

thal @thalissuffering US Open Tennis @usopen Were you not entertained?! Were you not entertained?! https://t.co/lrYc5cDyfy ni orang harusnya di penjara woy DI PENJARA sumpah ya lu pada ngebiarin abuser bebas gini aja innalillahi twitter.com/usopen/status/… ni orang harusnya di penjara woy DI PENJARA sumpah ya lu pada ngebiarin abuser bebas gini aja innalillahi twitter.com/usopen/status/…

"Really proud of myself because it hasn't been easy dealing with all the criticism" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios registered his fourth win in five career encounters with Daniil Medvedev to make it through to the US Open quarterfinals. He was in good form throughout the contest, landing 84 of 119 first serves and winning 75% of those points.

After the match, the World No. 25 spoke about his desire to make an impact in New York, a place where he has typically struggled to produce his best tennis.

"I just feel like every time I played here, I've just played really average. Like, I just don't feel like I've ever felt settled in New York. I feel like I kind of get distracted very easily. I feel like I just haven't shown Flushing Meadows what I'm about really. Obviously there's controversy, there's flare, there's this, there's that. But the discipline as well as the hard work intertwined with that as well," he said.

"I hadn't won a match on Ashe before this week, now I've won two against two quality opponents. I feel like I've been able to showcase. There's a lot of celebrities here, a lot of important people here watching. I wanted to get on that court and show them I am able to put my head down and play and win these big matches. For the tennis world I think it's important as well. People were really starting to doubt my ability to pull out matches like this at Majors. I'm really proud of myself honestly because it hasn't been easy dealing with all the criticism," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala