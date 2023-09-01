"Can’t we honor a thoroughly professional, 17-year veteran on his retirement" - John Isner defended by journalist after criticism over political views

John Isner bid farewell to his illustrious tennis career on Thursday, playing out a five-set battle against fellow American Michael Mmoh in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Isner saw his two-set lead slip away in an intense, nearly four-hour match against the 89th-ranked Mmoh. Mmoh staged a remarkable comeback, saving a match point to win 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-4, 7-6(10-17).

The 38-year-old, famously known for his big serve and his participation in the longest tennis match ever played (at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships), revealed his retirement plans just last week, with his final tournament being the US Open.

However, even on the day of his retirement, John Isner faced criticism from certain fans on Twitter, who bashed him for his controversial political views. Isner has been notably vocal in his support for former American President Donald Trump over the years.

"When MAGA players retire, American tennis wins," one user wrote.

In light of this, renowned journalist Jon Wertheim expressed his support for Isner, saying that on the day of his retirement, fans should honor the veteran tennis player rather than criticize him for his political views.

"I’ll bite on this….can’t we honor a thoroughly professional, 17-year veteran on his retirement, even if his political views aren’t in completely alignment with yours?" Wertheim wrote.

"I prepared in my mind as best as I possibly could for 17 years, I don't have many regrets" - John Isner

John Isner pictured at the 2023 US Open.

John Isner shared his sense of pride in being the American No.1 for an impressive eight years, spanning from 2012 to 2020, adding that he enjoyed the hard work it took to achieve this feat.

"Being the top American, I don't know how many years it was, just maintaining my ranking for a very long time, is something I'm very proud of. I took great pride in the preparation it took day in, day out, year after year after year. I really truly enjoyed that," Isner said in light of his retirement.

The American admitted that he never imagined reaching this level of success. He also mentioned that he doesn't carry many regrets as he mentally prepared himself during his remarkable 17-year journey.

"I think I've overachieved. I never imagined myself having this much success for this long… Of course, there's so many matches I wish I could have back, but I prepared in my mind as best as I possibly could for 17 years. I don't have many regrets, that's for sure," John Isner said.