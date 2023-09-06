"Can’t let her forget" - Christopher Eubanks jokingly takes credit for Coco Gauff’s first-ever Grand Slam win as she makes US Open SF

Christopher Eubanks has playfully recalled his role in Coco Gauff's first-ever Grand Slam triumph after she made it to the semifinals at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff reached her second Grand Slam semifinal by defeating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets on Tuesday, September 5. The 19-year-old is now one win away from making history as the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.

Eubanks recently interviewed Gauff on ESPN and jokingly reminded her about his role in her first Grand Slam win.

"Didn't I get you your first Grand Slam win?" Eubanks asked.

Eubanks and Gauff teamed up for the mixed doubles event at the 2018 US Open. Gauff had already lost in the first round of qualifying at the singles event to Heather Watson in straight sets. Eubanks lost his second-round qualifier to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

However, their fortunes changed when they played together in the mixed doubles. The pair faced third seeds Chan Hao-ching and Henri Kontinen in the first round. To everyone’s surprise, they won the match 6-4, 6-4, giving Gauff her first Grand Slam win.

However, their run ended in the second round when they lost to Alicja Rosolska and Nikola Mektic in straight sets. Eubanks and Gauff did not play together again after that.

On Tuesday, September 5, a user tweeted a picture from their first-round mixed doubles match at the 2018 US Open.

"Always reminding Coco that he helped her get her first win in NYC too lol," the caption read.

Eubanks shared the tweet and added his own caption:

"Can’t let her forget 😅."

In a recent interview, Coco Gauff teased Eubanks about his volleys when they teamed up at the US Open.

"In US Open, I gave Chris a little crap with his volleys," she said. "And he's like, it's not that easy, blah, blah, blah. And then, you know, I was like, you know, I was number one in the world. So I know a little something."

The teenager also added that Eubanks was the main reason for their mixed doubles defeat in the second round, which cracked up the interviewer.

"And I play mixed doubles with him and we lost. No, I'm not going to. Well, we lost the match, you know, partly mainly because of him. I'm sure that will get clipped," Coco Gauff said.

A look at Coco Gauff's performance so far at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff has won three hardcourt titles in Auckland, Washington, and Cincinnati this year. And her incredible run has continued at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff’s journey to the semi-final has not been easy, as she had to overcome some tough opponents. In her opening match, she faced Greman qualifier Laura Siegemund. The American lost the first set and had to fight hard in the next two sets to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the second round, she faced rising star Mirra Andreeva. Gauff was more dominant in this match, winning 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.

The American then faced a tough test in the third round against Elise Mertens, who had reached the quarter-finals of the US Open in 2019 and 2020. Gauff lost the first set but rallied to win the next two to seal a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory.

In the fourth round, Gauff faced two-time US Open finalist, Caroline Wozniacki. The 19-year-old prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Gauff squared off against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, who had stunned the top seed Iga Swiatek in the previous round. The American put in a flawless performance to win 6-0, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Coco Gauff will face Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals, who defeated Sorana Cirstea in straight sets in the quarterfinals.