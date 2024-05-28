"Can't make this up" - Martina Navratilova furious as Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian-backed bar celebrates transgender athlete's achievements

Martina Navratilova was left furious as Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian's latest investment, claiming to promote only women's sports, celebrated a biological male athlete's win in a women's championship. The Reddit co-founder invested in the company earlier this year.

Ohanian is a well-known advocate for women's sports and has never shied away from investing in various ventures that he feels will bring more attention to them. His recent investment, The Sports Bra, is a bar that only televises women's sports in a bid to popularize it.

Jenny Nguyen, a professional chef and former college basketball player, founded it two years ago. Williams' husband's Ohanian 776 Foundation invested an undisclosed amount in The Sports Bra earlier this year.

However, in a strange turn of events, The Sports Bra's Instagram page recently congratulated a biological male athlete on his dominance at the girl's Oregon State Track championships. The trans girl, Aayden, apparently received a lot of backlash from people due to her participation in a girl's championship.

Aayden's mother reached out to the bar via Instagram to provide her daughter with a comfortable space, which led them to post the congratulatory message on their page.

Martina Navratilova, a huge critic of the inclusion of biological males in women's sports, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her apparent frustration at the situation.

"Seriously??? Can't make this up...," Navratilova wrote.

"There is no such thing as Tolerable Unfairness" - Martina Navratilova rubbishes the notion of a fair standard in biological male inclusion in women's sports

In March this year, an article was released that suggested that a fair-minded approach must be taken to the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

It took people into consideration, who don't fit the standard notion of male or female and acknowledged that people just didn't fit into these two categories. This also included transgender people, who don't identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. The article proposed standards that can be deemed as tolerable unfairness for the inclusion of transgender athletes.

Martina Navratilova took to X to state that people were sick of having biological males in women's sports. She added that there was no such thing as tolerable unfairness, and that there was ample data to support the claim.

"There is no such thing as Tolerable Unfairness! Stop making it about non-females when it comes to female sports!!! We are sick of it! Also- there is plenty of robust data- it’s called records and results and different %s of male advantage for different sports. Just stop it!" Navratilova wrote.

Navratilova is highly active on X, where she has often advocated for the exclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

