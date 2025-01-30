"Can't praise Jannik Sinner without insulting Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans slam 'disgusting' Italian tennis chief comments on Australian Open champ

Angelo Binaghi, Italian tennis governing body's chief, recently said Jannik Sinner is considerably superior compared to Carlos Alcaraz. Binaghi claimed that the World No. 1 is currently the best men's player on hard courts and predicted that he would go on to become the best on clay as well. However, the 64-year-old's take prompted several tennis fans to blatantly criticize him.

In the aftermath of Sinner's successful Australian Open title defense, Binaghi had high praise not just for the reigning ATP No. 1 but also for Italian men's tennis in general. According to the 64-year-old, Sinner is "much stronger" than four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"It's very clear now, we are the strongest nation in the world. We are number 1. I always thought that Sinner was in perspective much stronger than Alcaraz and that his real rival would be Zverev, very fearsome on fast surfaces," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. (translated from Italian)

Furthermore, Binaghi boldly predicted Jannik Sinner's future on clay. He also suggested that WADA's pursuit of a lengthy ban for the three-time Major winner will be ultimately futile. CAS is set to hear WADA's appeal in April this year.

"On cement he has shown to be the best, he will show that he can become the strongest also on clay. No great goal is barred to him, not even the Grand Slam.WADA? I really think they will do nothing to him," Binaghi added later. (translated from Italian)

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) were not at all impressed with what Binaghi had to say. Some of them lashed out at the President of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation over his comparison between Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"President of Italian tennis federation can’t give a single interview without belittling Alcaraz," a fan wrote.

"So unprofessional that the president of the Italian tennis federation can’t praise the doper Jannik Sinner without insulting Carlos Alcaraz, and Italian media relentlessly bashes Novak Djokovic. What a classless, immoral, ungracious country Italy is," another commented.

"@carlosalcaraz It’s time you woke up and stop allowing cheaters and the corrupt country he comes from to disrespect you and your country. Sinner is not your friend and you need to wise up and fight for what’s yours before your best years are behind you," the above fan urged the Spaniard in a separate reaction.

"Alcaraz is living rent free in his head," yet another fan chimed in.

Here are some more angry reactions from fans directed at Binaghi:

"When you feel like you have to vomit on the adversaries of your nation's player to make a point it is so cheap. This is really a no class comment," wrote one fan.

"These italian tennis mafias are so disgusting. F**k off grandpa," another added.

"This is the president of the Italian Tennis Federation @ITFTennis ya'll have no code of ethics or screening process for professionalism?" one questioned.

Binaghi previously defended Jannik Sinner after details of the World No. 1's Clostebol-positive tests became public knowledge, sparking criticism from some prominent names in tennis.

"Venomous comments" - Angelo Binaghi defended Jannik Sinner in face of rampant criticism amid doping row

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner's doping controversy came to light in the buildup to the 2024 US Open. The development led to the Italian facing relentless criticism, particularly from Nick Kyrgios, who called for Sinner to face a lengthy ban for twice testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing agent Clostebol.

However, Angelo Binaghi vociferously supported his compatriot, telling LaPresse:

"The criticism comes from the most idiotic and frustrated, those who had more technical resources at their disposal than Sinner to become the world number one and yet failed miserably. It's normal for them to make venomous comments."

Jannik Sinner himself has repeatedly expressed that he expects CAS' verdict to be in his favor.

The Italian has now won three consecutive hard-courr Majors in a row, having previously triumphed at the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024. His winning streak, which started at last seaspn's Shanghai Masters, currently stands at 21 matches and includes three titles. He is currently almost 3700 points clear of Alexander Zverev at the top of the ATP rankings.

Following his sweeping 2025 Australian Open title triumph, the Italian withdrew from the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he is the defending champion. Interestingly, Sinner's withdrawal from the ATP 500 event has led to Alcaraz becoming the No. 1 seed at the tournament.

