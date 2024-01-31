"Can’t take a legacy away" - Andy Roddick shows support as Andy Murray hits out at journalist speculating Brit's retirement after successive losses

Andy Roddick backed Andy Murray after the latter was recently involved in a battle of words with a journalist. Kheredine Idessane wrote an article published on the BBC website that speculated the Briton's retirement amidst poor form.

Murray has faced successive losses in the 2024 season so far. The former Wimbledon champion is arguably at one of the lowest points in his career, with opening-round defeats at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and Open Sud De France.

The journalist wrote the article and shared it on social media, asking fans if they thought it was time for Murray to hang up his racket. Murray hit back, taking a clear stand that he does not intend to quit despite his lackluster performances.

"Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I’m in a terrible moment right now I’ll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I’m capable of," Murray wrote.

Andy Roddick came forward in support of the three-time Grand Slam champion. The American lashed out at the journalist, suggesting that every person had the freedom to make their own choices.

"Preach! Imagine telling an accomplished iconic adult your opinion on what they should choose for work and when they should do it …. This is such a dumb, thirsty article. Can’t take a legacy away. Accomplishment lives forever," wrote Andy Roddick on X (formerly Twitter).

The resilient 36-year-old, who underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 and has battled numerous injuries in recent years, is showered with love and respect from fans every time he walks out on the court.

Roddick does not believe that a recent loss of form can take anything away from the legacy of the former World No. 1.

Andy Murray's 2024 season so far

Andy Murray at the 2024 Australian Open

Andy Murray opened his 2024 season with the Brisbane International. He faced a tough challenge in the opening round against second seed and eventual winner Grigor Dimitrov. While the Briton was able to take the first set, he lost 6-4, 5-7, 2-6.

Murray next accepted a wildcard at the Australian Open where he again suffered a first-round loss at the hands of Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The 30th-seed defeated Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

In a post-match press conference in Melbourne, Murray spoke about his possible retirement plans.

“I have an idea of when I would probably like to finish playing. So much of that depends on how you're playing. The time frame for that narrows when you play and have results like today,” he said as per the ATP website.

Andy Murray last competed at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, where he faced yet another first-round defeat as Benoit Paire beat him 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.